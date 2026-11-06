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Alaska seafood harvesting jobs are up for the first time since 2019

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Alaska seafood harvesting jobs are up for the first time since 2019
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A state report says last year's growth followed a five-year decline, with harvesting jobs hitting an all-time low in 2024.

Seafood harvesters include permit holders and boat crews. Their numbers increased by 4% over the previous year, averaging over 200 more jobs per month than in 2024.

Economist Joshua Warren authored the report for Alaska Economic Trends, the labor department's magazines. He said that five-year decline was in large part due to the pandemic.

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"Other industries saw some level of return once COVID measures stopped, but those trends just seemed to continue for seafood harvesting," Warren said. "And we had a good salmon year, so there wasn't a negative pressure that would cause things to continue to decrease," Warren said. Salmon drives the industry's harvester numbers, accounting for more than half of those jobs statewide.

Along with an increase in salmon harvesters last year, the number of harvesting jobs linked to groundfish fisheries, like pollock, also went up. The Aleutians and Pribilof Islands saw a 4% drop in all seafood harvester jobs, the only region in the state to lose jobs. Groundfish harvesters in the Aleutians saw an even bigger decrease at 7%, according to Warren. Warren added that the Aleutians might have lost jobs due to consolidation in the groundfish and crab fisheries.

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"Multiple permits will be fished on the same boat, or you can have one bigger boat than two medium boats, or something like that, and generally that reduces the number of people you need to harvest the fish," Warren said. It remains to be seen what the numbers will be for this year, but Warren thought another growth year could be possible. Katie comes to Unalaska from the Green Mountains of Vermont.

Katie provides regional coverage across the Aleutian chain as KUCB’s current Report for America corps member.

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