Alaska’s top distance runner is Division I-bound

Three-time state champion runner Katahdin Staples signed to the University of San Francisco on Wednesday in front of friends of family at The Dome - where the East Anchorage runner has logged many miles on his way to becoming Division I-bound.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Wednesday was National Signing Day for most sports as the top high school athletes across the country made their NCAA decisions official.

One Alaskan standout wasted no time, putting pen to paper on opening day. Three-time state champion runner Katahdin Staples signed to the University of San Francisco in front of friends of family at The Dome, where the East Anchorage runner has logged many miles on his way to becoming Division I-bound.

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“I got to see San Francisco and it’s the coolest city I’ve ever been to in the entire world, it’s so amazing. The history, the culture, the food, and the running scene just seems amazing. I’m so excited to spend the next time there,” Staples said after officially signing to USF.

“I got to see some classes while I was there. It seems like such a great school for me academically and the coach was truly amazing. I’m just so looking forward to it. ” Staples made his name known his sophomore year when he made history for East Anchorage High School.

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MORE: Learn more about his name as he explains the origins here He became the first boys state champion from the school in 50 years , dating back to Don Clary. Staples followed up that performance with an undefeated season in 2025 and took home the Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year honors, which has yet to be handed out for the 2026 season.

In October, Staples achieved the uncommon three-peat and another undefeated season, leaving a legacy at the historic school.

“I wonder what would have happened if I went to a different school because this school has meant so much to me,” he said. “East Anchorage has truly shaped me into the person I am today and I’m so grateful to Coach Christina, Coach Corbin, Coach Scott and all the other assistant coaches that have kind of molded me into the person I am. “I love this school so much.

I’m so glad I could wear the East jersey every day and I’m glad I could leave a little bit of a difference in the program.

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“I hope I can inspire some fast Alaskans in the next year and the years beyond and get some fast times in Alaska and put Alaska on the map. ” Staples, the 2026 3,200-meter state track and field champion, will run for East one last time during the track and field season this spring before leaving the Sourdough State for the Golden State.

“Anchorage is so cool because it’s just so diverse in running. We have some great ultra marathon runners, like two of my coworkers at Skinny Raven Sports are North Face athletes,” Staples added.

“So it’s going to be so interesting going to San Francisco where it definitely is not as great trails, not as diverse scene, but just going to be so fun and so interesting to be kind of specialized into that like 5K and 10K and it’s gonna be great. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com