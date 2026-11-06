Mary Peltola, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Alaska, declared Thursday that she 'will be elected as Alaska’s next United States Senator,' citing tens of thousands of outstanding ballots that she believes will go in her favor.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacts after being awarded the National Medal of Science during the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on October 08, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Trump awarded some of the nation's highest scientific honors to technology leaders including Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, Michael Dell, and Satya Nadella. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images As Democrats prepare to unleash a wave of subpoenas and investigations when they take a Congressional majority in January,claims that they are preparing to investigate President Donald Trump's use of the AI chatbot Grok, an Elon Musk creation, in the the Venezuelan operation that saw special forces capture and extract former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Also read Alaska and Senate Races Remain Tight as Vote Counts Continue

Private law firms are already pitching Musk on serving as his primary counsel as they anticipate Democrats putting Congressional pressure on the world's richest man.candidates in the midterms, may just be one piece of the incoming Congress' highly charged oversight gameplan. The Post reports that Democrats are widely expected to scrutinize Silicon Valley and tech companies broadly, with Apple and Meta listed as other potential marks.

Democratic socialists set to lead America’s two largest cities after Raman ousts Bass America’s two largest cities are set to have democratic socialist mayors after Nithya Raman defeated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, joining New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The Associated Press called the race for Raman on Thursday, delivering a major victory for the Los Angeles City Council member backed by the“Los Angeles, I'm deeply honored to be your next Mayor,” Raman said in a statement shared by her campaign.

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Raman pledged to earn the trust of residents who backed Bass or skipped the election, promising affordable housing, better transit, safer communities and a city government that delivers.

“I am going to City Hall to work every single day to earn your trust, and to earn your trust in this city again,” she said. Posted by Robert McGreevy