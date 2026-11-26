Alaska’s next governor wants to break records for bills passed. This is the threshold he has to cross.
Alaska’s incoming Gov. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D, ran his campaign as a referendum against Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R, the governor with the most bills vetoed in a given session. The governor-elect says he wants to flip the script.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Alaska’s incoming Gov. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D, ran his campaign as a referendum against Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R, the governor with the most bills vetoed in a given session.
The governor-elect says he wants to flip the script.
“Rather than breaking records for the most number of vetoes in two years, we want to break records for getting things done, passing bills, laws, solving problems,” he told Alaska’s News Source in his first interview as governor-elect. “To me, that means working hand in glove with the legislature in a communicative, cooperative way and meeting in the middle where necessary, and moving Alaska forward.
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