Alaska's Governor Candidates Pitch Diverse Plans for Permanent Fund Dividend

Alaska's 17 governor candidates are pitching different futures for the Permanent Fund Dividend, ranging from a one-time $10,000 payout to a full statutory check. Most agree that the legislature, not the governor, ultimately holds the checkbook. The candidates' plans face a hard fact: the legislature controls the money, and any dividend above 5% of the fund's market value requires a three-fourths supermajority vote in both chambers.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Alaska ’s 17 governor candidates are pitching wildly different futures for the Permanent Fund Dividend — from a one-time $10,000 payout that would end the dividend but keep the Permanent Fund, to a full statutory check, to something in between.

Most agree on one thing: the legislature, not the governor, ultimately holds the checkbook. For the last eight years, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, pitched a full statutory dividend in every budget he proposed. The legislature never delivered it.

Term-limited, Dunleavy will leave office in December. The race to replace him has reignited one of Alaska’s most enduring political fights. , Alaska’s News Source sat down with Walker for a follow-up interview and reached out to all 17 gubernatorial campaigns — where answers ranged from a full statutory dividend to something in between. But even the boldest plans face a hard fact: the legislature controls the money.

Any dividend above what the legislature is able to use, 5% of the fund’s market value, requires a three-fourths supermajority vote in both chambers — a thresholdthat dividend payments require a legislative appropriation and are subject to the governor’s veto. The formula — which historically took 21% of the fund’s average net income over five years, divided in half, minus expenses — still exists in law. But since that ruling, Responses varied. Some campaigns provided direct interviews or written statements.

Others did not respond, and their positions below reflect publicly available information from campaign websites and policy platforms. Not all 17 campaigns had responded as of publication. Former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, is proposing a $10,000 one-time dividend — and ending the annual payments to Alaskans entirely.

He says he’s not locked into the idea.itself intact. The $84 billion investment account would remain in place and continue funding state government. What he wants to end is the annual dividend paid out to Alaskans from that fund — replacing it with one final, large payment.

“We thought, ‘okay, if we’re going to ask people to give up something that they’ve been used to getting for 40 years and, frankly, it’s very important to a lot of people, what would incentivize people to do so,’” Walker’s running mate Randy Hoffbeck said in a Thursday interview with Alaska’s News Source. “So we looked at what was available within the earnings reserve of the permanent fund, what maximum dividend that we think we could pay on a one-time basis and not crater the fund.

The $6.5 billion payout, Hoffbeck said, would eliminate the annual PFD fight at the cost of ending the dividend payments for good. The idea is conditional on several factors, one being the former governor’s return to office. If elected, Walker says Alaskans wouldof the plan on a survey built into the annual PFD application. Any draw of that size would require legislative approval beyond the standard budget process.

“It’s not something that we would do with a stroke of a pen,” Walker said. “First we hear from the people, the recipients of the permanent fund how they feel. And if that’s positive, then we move on to the next step.

“If the people say, ‘no, we don’t want that,’ then we’ll find another formulaic modification that can change. But something has to change, there’s no question about that. ”Tlingit community organizer and traditional healer DeWitt does not plan to propose a full statutory dividend, she told Alaska’s News Source in a Thursday statement. She said a new formula should be adopted.

“The honest path is to codify a new, sustainable formula, a defined share of the annual draw, so the dividend is set by math rather than by an annual political fight,” DeWitt said. That plan, she said, would be a 4% “all-inclusive draw” — a draw slightly below the current 5% POMV cap, which DeWitt says would make the dividend more sustainable long-term.

“Paying a dividend, we cannot afford means overdrawing the Fund or draining savings, and that is precisely the pattern of mismanagement Alaskans have lived through for a decade. ”Claman, who has served in the legislature since 2015, says a statutory formula isn’t viable.

“I have long supported an affordable dividend as part of a responsible fiscal plan for Alaska, and a statutory dividend is not affordable,” he said in a statement to Alaska’s News Source. “We must hold the line on the POMV draw and protect the Permanent Fund. “As your governor, I cannot promise you a full statutory dividend.

No governor can‚” Parkin told Alaska’s News Source in a statement.to make the PFD full and detailed plans he said would do that, including repealing state oil tax law, drafting a statutory dividend in the budget and plan “detailed budgets for the next three years based on projected income. ”“The statutory formula is broken,” Begich told Alaska’s News Source, “and promising to restore it is not honest.

” Begich says he will propose a new formula that sets the dividend within an average range of what has been received over the last eight years, which he says is somewhere between $1,000 and $1,500, and is also tied to permanent fund earnings over a rolling one to three year average.

“When the Fund does well, the dividend rises. When it does not, it adjusts accordingly. Alaskans deserve a check they can count on, not a political football that changes every session. ”Former state Sen.

Click Bishop Bishop told Alaska’s News Source the state “should pay a dividend that the state can responsibly afford while maintaining a balanced budget, protecting the long-term health of the Permanent Fund, and funding essential public services.

“That means I do not support paying dividends that require deficit spending, unsustainable draws from state savings, or actions that jeopardize public safety, education, transportation, or other core state responsibilities. ” Bishop said the PFD will be contingent on the state’s fiscal conditions, like revenues and spending obligations, before determining the amount. While Bishop didn’t rule out a POMV draw in future PFDs, he said the choice would be conditional on a “simple question: How will it be paid for?

” “I believe Alaska is best served when we avoid false choices and focus instead on maintaining a healthy Permanent Fund, balanced budgets, strong public services, and a dividend that can be sustained for generations to come. ”Hughes said she plans to cut state spending, which she says would allow for a larger PFD.

“No one has lost more for supporting a full PFD,” she said in a statement. “At this point, the best a governor can do is to try to salvage the PFD. “A durable approach begins with 1) rebuilding our economic foundations and 2) getting our fiscal house in order—both discussed earlier," she said in a statement.

“My commitment is to work to rein in spending and build the PFD back up through a stronger, diversified economy so the PFD isn’t an issue anymore, like it wasn’t the first 34 years after its inception. ”Treg Taylor says lawmakers treat the PFD “like a political football,” and his plan is to “take the politics out of the PFD. ”“I most certainly will be proposing a statutory PFD,” she told Alaska’s News Source.

“The rights of Alaskans to their resources do not change with the whims of legislators’ spending. I’ve watched legislators say that the money is not available yet, those same legislators continually pass new spending packages. , Wilson writes: “Alaskans are not just residents. We are shareholders.

As owners of the state’s natural resources, we are guaranteed a share of the wealth they generate. The Permanent Fund Dividend is not a welfare or entitlement program; it is a dividend, established by law, to be distributed according to a statutory formula.

“There are lots of ways we can get this done. I encourage people to come to our events, where I talk about this extensively. ”Kroll told Alaska’s News Source the state is not able to fund a full PFD because it “allocates resources to grandiose projects.

” He added that one solution would be to transfer ownership of University of Alaska buildings to the state,McGuire, who served in the legislature for 16 years, says she supports a full PFD but is “honest about how government works. ” “A governor can’t write a dividend check by themselves,” she said.

“I support a long-term solution so Alaskans aren’t forced into this same political battle every single year. ” McGuire said she would submit a balanced budget with a “dividend calculated under current law” in the short-term and convene a “fiscal policy forum” to hold conversations about the size of government, size and role of the PFD and the state’s long-term needs. Payne says he wants to conduct a full audit of state finances before committing to a PFD plan.

“If elected, I plan on a full audit on the State of Alaska to find out where all the money is and how it has been used. I need this information before I can form a plan to correct the PFD,” Payne said. As of publication, the following have not provided comment: former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, former Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum, Anchorage podiatrist Matt Heilala and former state Rep.

Jonathan Kreiss-ThompkinsMat-Su Borough Mayor Edna Devries attempted to provide comment through voicemail which has not been received as of publication. On the campaign trail: should candidates make dividend promises?

In addition to asking candidates their plans for the dividend, Alaska’s News Source asked all candidates if they felt a gubernatorial candidate should promise a dividend. Here are their answers:“The governor can’t say what the dividend is going to be. It just can’t It’s the legislature that says that. ” “It’s really not telling the whole story when someone says, you know, you’ll get a full dividend.

Because unless you have 21 votes in the House and 11 votes in the Senate, that’s not going to happen. And no, I don’t think anybody on the campaign trail has that in their pocket. ” Editor’s note: Walker is referring to the margins to pass a bill in the legislature, not the POMV draw.

“A candidate should promise Alaskans the truth. I will commit, without reservation, to protecting the PFD, to setting it by a sustainable formula, and to never raiding the Fund’s principal to pay for it. What I will not do is promise a specific dollar figure that the numbers cannot support. We have watched those promises collapse before.

” “Leading with an honest, sustainable figure respects Alaskans far more than a campaign-season number that breaks their trust the moment revenue fails to arrive. ”“Candidates who campaign in support of a full statutory PFD without a clearly articulated plan are either ignorant or being deceptive – and either way, they’re pandering for votes. I refuse to do this.

"I do not believe a gubernatorial candidate should promise a specific PFD amount before knowing the fiscal realities that will exist when a budget is developed. Alaskans deserve honesty. Promising a dividend amount without a credible plan to pay for it may be politically popular, but it is not responsible leadership.

"“I think Alaskans are tired of being lied to on this. Candidates who promise a full statutory dividend of $3,800 or $10,000 without telling you where the money comes from are not being straight with you. That number requires over a billion dollars in revenue in that low-end amount and over $7.25 Billion for the high-end amount - funds we do not currently have. The honest answer is harder than the popular one.

My job is to give you the honest answer. ”Five people injured in moose attacks in Anchorage, Fish & Game says‘Live After Five’ concert series brings weekly shows to downtown Anchorage ‘I needed to stay quiet’: North Pole senator explains last-minute retirement as Rep. Tomaszewski, wife file for Senate & House seats





AKNewsNow / 🏆 460. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alaska Governor Candidates Permanent Fund Dividend Legislature Supermajority Vote

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Warmest temperatures of the week are hereToday's Alaska weather forecast from Alaska's Weather Source.

Read more »

University of Alaska Fairbanks Names New Permanent ChancellorThe University of Alaska Fairbanks has appointed Vander Lugt as its new permanent chancellor, following an eight-month search process. Lugt is a senior U.S. Army officer and Arctic scholar who has served in various roles in Alaska and across the U.S. He will take over from Mike Sfraga, who has been serving as interim chancellor.

Read more »

Bill Walker proposes ending the PFD — but not before a $10K payout per eligible AlaskanFormer Gov. Bill Walker entered the race for governor this week with a promise to focus on Alaska’s fiscal future. That includes halting the Permanent Fund dividend program.

Read more »

Goldman Sachs teams with Apex, Archax for tokenized real estate fundThe fund combines blockchain native issuance with established fund structures.

Read more »