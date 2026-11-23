A 32-mile railroad to Port MacKenzie, dormant for decades, has secured $311 million to proceed. While publicly pitched for freight, documents reveal plans for data centers and a new coal power plant linked to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

For nearly 35 years, the railroad to Port MacKenzie has existed mostly as cleared ground. The idea dates to 1992, when the Cook Inlet port itself did not yet exist.

Work came in fits and starts after that. A right-of-way was cleared, and much of the bed was built, but the rails themselves never went down, according to the Alaska Beacon. Now the 32-mile line has money. The railroad's board signed off on the $311 million project this past week, and a federal grant announced in October covers most of the bill.

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The railroad's chief executive, Bill O'Leary, told the Beacon that construction could begin next summer. In public, the line has been pitched as a freight corridor for minerals, natural gas pipeline materials and national security. Documents filed near its two ends tell a more complicated story. At the port, a coal power developer is pursuing plans for an "Advanced Manufacturing & Compute Campus.

" Near Houston, where the spur would meet the railroad's main line, the state's development authority has won approval for state land for what its application calls "a behind-the-meter data park. " Neither data center has been built, and no public record shows a committed tenant for either. But taken together, the records show a railroad being revived at the same moment, and in the same places, that Alaska is deciding whether to welcome a power-hungry industry.

Why It Matters Across the U.S., the race to build data centers for artificial intelligence has collided with questions about where the power will come from and who pays for it. In Alaska, one answer on the table is coal. In March, the Interior Department announced that Terra Energy Center had reached a $1 billion agreement in principle with Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems. The deal covers boilers for a 1.25-gigawatt coal power plant in Alaska.

The department called it "the first order of utility-scale coal power plant boilers in the United States since approximately 2006.

" A Korean private equity firm, KOREIT, pledged $500 million. The project also lands in the middle of a political transition. The incoming governor, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, has said he would seek a temporary ban on new data centers. What To Know The port end.

In March, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly adopted a resolution backing a joint marketing effort with Terra Energy Center Corp. to court "large power consumers.

" The resolution lists its first priority as "Attraction of data center and advanced computing facilities. " It promises "firm baseload power supply from TECC's planned generation facility" and says land near Port MacKenzie offers "exceptional access to tidewater. " Neither the resolution nor the staff memo attached to it uses the word coal. The Interior Department's announcement does.

The memo says Terra holds a land-use permit for about 1,058 acres near Lake Lorraine, in the port district. The permit lets Terra test the feasibility of "an Advanced Manufacturing and Computing Campus.

" A draft term sheet in a September 2025 Port Commission packet targets "approximately 30 MW initial load" for that campus. The developer would have to pour a slab by December 31, 2028, or the borough could take the land back. Mayor Edna DeVries vetoed the resolution in a message dated March 5, citing "the risk that Mat-Su Borough has placed themselves in.

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" She noted that data centers "often require conditional use permits," a subject "the assembly has not discussed. " The Assembly overrode her 6-1 on March 17, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The resolution says nothing in it obligates the borough to sell or lease land. Port backers are already planning around the tracks.

The Alaska Beacon counted a coal-powered computing project among the developments lining up at the port ahead of the line. The mine. One industrial project already tied to the port is not a data center. In October 2025, the Department of War awarded $43.4 million under the Defense Production Act to Nova Minerals' subsidiary, Alaska Range Resources.

The money is for military-grade antimony trisulfide. According to Nova, the plan pairs a mine with a refinery at Port MacKenzie. The mine and refinery are planned projects, not operating facilities. Critical minerals, a category that includes antimony, were among the reasons federal officials gave for funding the railroad.

The grant announcement does not mention coal power or computing. The Houston end. In its application to the state Department of Natural Resources, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority describes plans for about 20,000 acres near Houston. They include "secure, scalable data centers," "a behind-the-meter data park" and a "data / energy campus.

" The application also mentions utility corridors for electricity, natural gas and fiber, and land "adjacent to the Alaska Railroad centerline. " It does not mention the Port MacKenzie line. AIDEA's fact sheet puts the land about 2 miles north of Houston and says AIDEA would not pay for the land's value, only related costs such as surveying. In a July 30 letter to Mat-Su legislators, Executive Director Randy Ruaro wrote: "There is no committed data-center tenant.

" On November 10, the Department of Natural Resources approved a smaller transfer of about 6,800 acres. DNR cited 2,306 public comments and "substantial public concern" over the transfer, including "the prospect of scalable data center facilities," in its final decision. Days later, borough officials asked the state to reconsider. They wrote that "Point Mackenzie and portions of West Susitna offer more appropriate locations for these uses," the Anchorage Daily News reported.

That would move the development to the port end of the line. What the grant announcement leaves out. The U.S. Department of Transportation's release on the $249 million grant does not mention data centers or coal. It describes moving "Alaska's vast mineral and energy resources.

" Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the state "America's natural resource powerhouse. " Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, said the link "will help move cargo, including from resource projects in the area. " An old rationale. Coal is not new to the line's paperwork.

The Surface Transportation Board approved the line in November 2011. In its final environmental impact statement that year, the railroad argued the spur would make development of Interior Alaska resources "more economically feasible.

" It named coal, limestone, timber and metallic minerals. The railroad projected "an average of 2 freight trains per day.

" Fifteen years later, coal has returned to the plans along the corridor. This time it appears as fuel for computing rather than as freight. The money. AIDEA approved its $33 million share of the required match in June, the Beacon reported.

The railroad and the borough will cover the rest. A state transportation department briefing says the state "has already invested $184M in rail infrastructure.

" Lawmakers endorsed the project 58-1 in House Joint Resolution 14, which cleared its final vote in April. The resolution's text says the borough and the railroad had "completed nearly two-thirds" of the project. What Happens Next AIDEA's board is scheduled to discuss the funding again at a meeting on November 24, the Beacon reported. Kreiss-Tomkins, who takes office in early December, wants AIDEA to hold off on spending until then.

O'Leary said he doesn't see the incoming governor standing in the rail project's way. Dan Sullivan, the Republican senator who celebrated the grant, lost his re-election bid this month. O'Leary told the Beacon that the start date hinges on federal sign-off. He expects to hear the agency's position "in the next — probably — month to six weeks.

" The other deadlines are further off. Nova is targeting antimony production in 2027. Terra's term sheet sets an end-of-2028 deadline to pour a slab. Whether the first trains on the new line carry ore, pipeline steel or equipment for server halls is a question the documents leave open.

For nearly 35 years, the railroad to Port MacKenzie has existed mostly as cleared ground. The idea dates to 1992, when the Cook Inlet port itself did not yet exist. Work came in fits and starts after that. A right-of-way was cleared, and much of the bed was built, but the rails themselves never went down, Now the 32-mile line has money.

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The railroad's board signed off on the $311 million project this past week, and aIn public, the line has been pitched as a freight corridor for minerals, natural gas pipeline materials and national security. Documents filed near its two ends tell a more complicated story. At the port, a coal power developer is pursuing plans for an"Advanced Manufacturing & Compute Campus.

" Near Houston, where the spur would meet the railroad's main line, the state's development authority has won approval for state land for what its application calls"a behind-the-meter data park. "Neither data center has been built, and no public record shows a committed tenant for either.

But taken together, the records show a railroad being revived at the same moment, and in the same places, thatfor artificial intelligence has collided with questions about where the power will come from and who pays for it. In Alaska, one answer on the table is coal.that Terra Energy Center had reached a $1 billion agreement in principle with Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems. The deal covers boilers for a 1.25-gigawatt coal power plant in Alaska.

The department called it"the first order of utility-scale coal power plant boilers in the United States since approximately 2006.

" A Korean private equity firm, KOREIT, pledged $500 million. The project also lands in the middle of a political transition. The incoming governor, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, has said he would seek alists its first priority as"Attraction of data center and advanced computing facilities.

" It promises"firm baseload power supply from TECC's planned generation facility" and says land near Port MacKenzie offers"exceptional access to tidewater. " Neither the resolution nor the staff memo attached to it uses the word coal. The Interior Department'ssays Terra holds a land-use permit for about 1,058 acres near Lake Lorraine, in the port district. The permit lets Terra test the feasibility of"an Advanced Manufacturing and Computing Campus.

" A draft term sheet in a September 2025targets"approximately 30 MW initial load" for that campus. The developer would have to pour a slab by December 31, 2028, or the borough could take the land back.the resolution in a message dated March 5, citing"the risk that Mat-Su Borough has placed themselves in.

" She noted that data centers"often require conditional use permits," a subject"the assembly has not discussed. " The Assembly overrode her 6-1 on March 17, theOne industrial project already tied to the port is not a data center. In October 2025, the Department of War$43.4 million under the Defense Production Act to Nova Minerals' subsidiary, Alaska Range Resources. The money is for military-grade antimony trisulfide.

According to, the plan pairs a mine with a refinery at Port MacKenzie. The mine and refinery are planned projects, not operating facilities.to the state Department of Natural Resources, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority describes plans for about 20,000 acres near Houston. They include"secure, scalable data centers,""a behind-the-meter data park" and a"data / energy campus.

" The application also mentions utility corridors for electricity, natural gas and fiber, and land"adjacent to the Alaska Railroad centerline. " It does not mention the Port MacKenzie line.puts the land about 2 miles north of Houston and says AIDEA would not pay for the land's value, only related costs such as surveying. In ato Mat-Su legislators, Executive Director Randy Ruaro wrote:"There is no committed data-center tenant.

" On November 10, the Department of Natural Resourcesa smaller transfer of about 6,800 acres. DNR cited 2,306 public comments and"substantial public concern" over the transfer, including"the prospect of scalable data center facilities," in its. Days later, borough officials asked the state to reconsider. They wrote that"Point Mackenzie and portions of West Susitna offer more appropriate locations for these uses," the's release on the $249 million grant does not mention data centers or coal.

It describes moving"Alaska's vast mineral and energy resources.

" Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the state"America's natural resource powerhouse. " Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, said the link"will help move cargo, including from resource projects in the area. "that year, the railroad argued the spur would make development of Interior Alaska resources"more economically feasible. " It named coal, limestone, timber and metallic minerals.

The railroad projected"an average of 2 freight trains per day.

" Fifteen years later, coal has returned to the plans along the corridor. This time it appears as fuel for computing rather than as freight.reported. Kreiss-Tomkins, who takes office in early December, wants AIDEA to hold off on spending until then. O'Leary said he doesn't see the incoming governor standing in the rail project's way.that the start date hinges on federal sign-off.

He expects to hear the agency's position"in the next — probably — month to six weeks.

" The other deadlines are further off. Nova is targeting antimony production in 2027. Terra's term sheet sets an end-of-2028 deadline to pour a slab. Whether the first trains on the new line carry ore, pipeline steel or equipment for server halls is a question the documents leave open.