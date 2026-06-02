Alaska Records First Mule Deer Harvest Amid Climate-Driven Range Expansion and Parasite Concerns

A Skagway hunter has made the first documented harvest of a mule deer in Alaska, an event that highlights the species' northward expansion due to climate change and raises alarms about the potential introduction of winter ticks that could devastate moose populations.

Westin Nelson, a resident of Skagway, Alaska , has become the first hunter on record to harvest a mule deer in the state. The animal, shot in April 2026, is a notable event because mule deer are not native to Alaska .

Their populations have been gradually expanding northward from their traditional ranges in the Rocky Mountains and Great Plains, moving through Canada's Yukon and Northwest Territories and into Alaska. State wildlife officials are concerned about this expansion because mule deer can carry winter ticks, which pose a severe threat to moose populations. Winter ticks have been responsible for devastating moose numbers in New England and are now causing problems in parts of Canada.

In the Whitehorse area of Yukon, nearly half of examined mule deer have been found to be infested with ticks, highlighting the risk.

"All it takes is one mule deer with one female tick on it to come into Alaska, and that would completely devastate our moose population," warned Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen, a wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G). Most sightings of mule deer in Alaska have occurred in the northern part of the Southeast panhandle, but reports also extend into the Interior.

In 2013, three mule deer were reported near Delta Junction; one was photographed near the Fort Knox mine outside Fairbanks in 2016; and another was struck and killed by a vehicle in North Pole in 2017. These sightings confirm a slow but steady northward range expansion, which ADF&G attributes to a combination of climate change, road construction, and agricultural development that creates new suitable habitat even as other areas are lost.

Mule deer are substantially larger than Alaska's native Sitka black-tailed deer.

"These deer are big, maybe twice the size of Sitka black-tailed deer," Nelson remarked. "Mule deer have enormous ears. They have ears like a mule.

" Adult black-tailed deer typically weigh 80-120 pounds, while mule deer often exceed that weight. Nelson had occasionally seen mule deer around Skagway in recent years and was engaged in a friendly competition with a friend to be the first to legally harvest one. The opportunity arose in April when a mule deer appeared in his friend's yard, allowing for a successful hunt.

Because mule deer are classified as a non-native and "deleterious" species in Alaska, hunting regulations for them are intentionally liberal: there are no seasonal restrictions and no bag limits. The state first authorized mule deer hunting in 2019 in anticipation of their potential arrival, though Nelson's harvest marks the first documented instance.

Following the hunt, Nelson supplied ADF&G with a comprehensive set of samples for testing, including the hide, head and neck, and internal organs, as well as lower legs with hooves attached. This was done to screen for a variety of parasites and diseases of concern, particularly winter ticks, brain worm (also called "moose sickness"), chronic wasting disease, hemorrhagic diseases, bluetongue, and worm infestations.

Importantly, Beckmen reported that initial examination of the hide showed no signs of hair loss or breakage, which are indicators of heavy winter tick infestation, suggesting the animal likely did not carry ticks during the past winter. While Nelson's hunt provided a valuable data point, he himself downplayed any notion of heroism.

"I wouldn't say I'm super-noble or anything. I just wanted to get one," he stated.

Nevertheless, the event underscores the ongoing, climate-assisted expansion of mule deer into new northern territories and the persistent biosecurity concerns for Alaska's native wildlife, especially moose. The ticks themselves do not migrate long distances on their own; the life cycle involves eggs laid in spring that hatch into larvae, which then climb onto vegetation and await a host. The movement of infested animals like mule deer into tick-free Alaska is therefore the primary pathway for introduction.

This incident serves as a case study in invasive species dynamics in a changing climate. The northward expansion of mule deer is not merely a curiosity but a potential ecological shift with serious ramifications. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game continues to monitor the situation closely, relying on reports from the public and on harvested specimens to assess the health and distribution of these newcomers.

The liberal hunting regulations reflect a proactive management stance aimed at limiting population growth before it becomes entrenched. Hunters like Nelson, whether intentionally or not, contribute to surveillance efforts by providing samples that can reveal the presence of parasites or diseases before they spread widely. The absence of winter ticks on his deer is a fortunate but temporary relief; the underlying risk remains as long as mule deer continue to establish themselves in the state.

Climate models suggest that warming temperatures will make Alaska's southern and interior regions increasingly suitable for mule deer, potentially opening new corridors for movement. This could lead to more frequent interactions between mule deer and native species, with competition for habitat and the transmission of pathogens being major concerns. The story highlights the intersection of individual recreation, wildlife management, and broader environmental change.

The first recorded mule deer harvest in Alaska is a milestone that marks both a personal achievement for the hunter and a signal of a shifting ecological landscape that state agencies are striving to navigate





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Mule Deer Alaska Winter Ticks Moose Range Expansion Climate Change Invasive Species Wildlife Management Alaska Department Of Fish And Game Parasites

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