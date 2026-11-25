Alaska Public Media highlights unique shopping opportunities at local bazaars and markets. Find dates, times, and vendor details for handcrafted items across the state through Christmas Eve.

Alaska Public Media has compiled a comprehensive guide to supporting independent makers through unique, handcrafted items available at various bazaars and markets across the state. This curated list features shopping opportunities that run through Christmas Eve, providing residents and visitors with diverse options to find distinctive gifts.

Event schedules begin in late November and extend through mid-December, with specific hours varying by location and day of the week. The guide emphasizes the importance of these local markets for consumers seeking artisanal goods, ranging from pottery and knitwear to jewelry and artwork.

Also read CNN Data Guru Reveals Brutal New Sign Trump Is Losing His Grip

Early Season Craft Festivities

The shopping season kicks off with an annual event running from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 27-Nov. 29. This gathering features dozens of local vendors, festive music, and unique attractions such as Christmas llamas and opportunities to meet Santa Clause.

Shoppers can access handcrafted goods from pottery to knitwear and jewelry during this opening weekend. On Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, the event operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with music playing throughout the shopping experience. Attendance is free for both days of the early season celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mid-November Vendor Rotations

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, additional markets highlight a wide variety of items, including plants, art, and jewelry. These events provide a broad spectrum of goods for early holiday shoppers.

Another market allows visitors to browse vendors and sip cider on Friday, Nov. 27, from noon to 4 p.m. The schedule extends to Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29, from noon to 6 p.m. A key feature of this market is that vendors rotate each week, ensuring that shoppers will not see the same inventory twice.

December Weekend Market Schedules

The market is open on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29, from noon to 5 p.m. Shoppers can view artwork and gifts from a variety of artists during these specific hours, continuing the trend of diverse local offerings.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4, events run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. These sessions focus on connecting consumers with artists selling unique pieces. The momentum continues on Saturday, Dec. 5, when specific groups will be selling handmade goods from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Traditional and Themed Markets

A traditional German holiday market opens on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. This event invites attendees to enjoy live music while perusing the stalls. On the same day, shareholders, descendants, and their spouses will sell a variety of handmade crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The market also features food trucks with grub for sale, adding a culinary component to the shopping experience. Another vendor group sells everything from crystals to spices on Friday, Dec. 11, from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Late Season Holiday Pop-Ups

The