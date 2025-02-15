Alaska Public Employees Rally for Salary Study Release and Pension Reform

Public-sector workers in Alaska held a rally at the state capitol demanding the release of a long-awaited salary study and advocating for a new pension system. The rally highlighted the financial struggles faced by state employees and the urgent need to address the state's workforce crisis.

Public-sector workers and lawmakers gathered outside the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Valentine's Day to demonstrate their support for state and local employees. Approximately 70 demonstrators, many affiliated with the Alaska State Employees Association (ASEA), carried signs calling on the governor to release a long-awaited salary study .

ASEA Executive Director Heidi Drygas addressed the crowd, asserting that the administration is delaying the study's release because it reveals the need for pay increases. 'Public employees right now are 15 to 20% underwater — 15 to 20% in this state, the most expensive state in the union,' she declared. The governor's office maintains that it hasn't received a final report and claims that drafts and revisions requested from the HR consultants conducting the study are legally protected from disclosure. However, Drygas expressed the public employees' frustration, stating, 'We deserve raises.' The rally also featured calls for a new pension system for public employees. Many state workers, like Jodi Stuart, a probation and parole officer in Kenai, shared their struggles to meet basic financial needs. 'I have, myself, had to think of, 'How am I going to pay for studded tires?' she said. 'And you want to know what? I can't.'The event attracted a bipartisan group of majority caucus lawmakers who emphasized addressing the state's worker shortage as a key campaign priority. Rep. Ashley Carrick, D-Fairbanks, highlighted the dire consequences of the state's inability to retain employees, citing examples such as delayed business and professional licenses, grant and contract processing, resource development permits, and timely retirement benefits. 'This is not your fault as state employees. This is the fault of our administration,' Carrick stated. While lawmakers are optimistic about passing a pension bill through both chambers, the governor's potential veto remains a concern.





