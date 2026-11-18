The projected winner of the Alaska governor’s race, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, announced three leaders of his multipartisan transition team on Tuesday. Each member comes from a different part of the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The projected winner of the Alaska governor’s race, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, announced three leaders of his multipartisan transition team on Tuesday.

Each member comes from a different part of the state, Corinne Smith with the Alaska Beacon reports. The team of co-chairs will be Fairbanks Republican and former state Sen. Click Bishop, Bethel-born Democrat and Alaska Native leader Ana Hoffman and Anchorage independent and community leader Carol Gore. In the coming weeks, the team will lead the formation of the new administration, including hiring staff and setting policy priorities.

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Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, sealed his lead last week surpassing the 50% first-choice vote threshold and the other three Republican candidates in the race, putting him on track to be Alaska’s 13th governor, the youngest in state history, and first Democrat elected since 1998. Gov. Mike Dunleavy is term-limited and was ineligible to run again. Ballots are still being counted and the Alaska Division of Elections is scheduled to announce preliminary final results on Wednesday.

It will certify the results on Nov. 25. On the campaign trail, Kreiss-Tomkins pledged to organize an administration across partisan lines and the three co-chairs reflect the range of political perspectives, he said.

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“Alaska’s greatest strength is its people, and our administration will reflect that,” Kreiss-Tomkins said in an email statement with the announcement. “I’m grateful to Click, Ana, and Carol for stepping up to help lead this transition. They bring different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences, but share a commitment to moving Alaska forward. We’re building a team that represents all Alaskans and is ready to get to work on day one.

” Click Bishop formerly served in the Alaska Senate as a Republican representing Fairbanks from 2015 to 2023. Prior to the Legislature, he served as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development from 2007 to 2012, and brings experience in workforce development, infrastructure and state budgeting, according to the announcement. Bishop also ran unsuccessfully for governor this year and was among 17 candidates in the primary election .

He did not make the final four, but won 7% of the vote. Ana Hoffman, a Democrat, formerly served as the co-chair of the Alaska Federation of Natives, the largest statewide Native organization, from 2013 to 2025. She is Yup’ik from Bethel, where she has served as the president and CEO of the Bethel Native Corp. since 2006. She has extensive experience in advocating for Alaska Native communities, rural Alaska and economic development, the announcement said.

Carol Gore, an independent, is an Anchorage-based business and non-profit leader who previously served as CEO of the Cook Inlet Housing Authority from 2000 to 2023. She is of Aleut descent,a member of the Ninilchik Traditional Council and a shareholder of Cook Inlet Region, Inc. She serves on the board of the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. and various non-profit and business boards. Gore was inducted into the Alaska Business Hall of Fame this year.

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Kreiss-Tomkins also launched a new website, rebuildalaska.com , for Alaskans to submit ideas to improve the state — and for prospective applicants to apply for jobs with the new administration.

“We want to hear from Alaskans in every corner of the state, from every political background, and from every walk of life,” Kreiss-Tomkins said. “Whether you’re interested in public service or simply have a good idea for making Alaska a better place to live, we want you to be part of this process. ” The transition team will announce key appointments, including cabinet members, policy priorities and opportunities for public feedback in the coming weeks, according to the announcement.

Inauguration is scheduled for Dec. 7. Kreiss-Tomkins has not yet announced a location. This story has been republished with permission from the Alaska Beacon. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com