Students at West High School urged to be proud of their Alaska Native culture during American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Alaska Native students at West High School heard a strong message Tuesday about the importance of celebrating Native Culture. It came from speaker Alyssa London, as the Anchorage School District recognizes November as American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month.

“I’m Tlingit and I’m very proud of my culture,” London told an assembly of students on Tuesday. “That is something I want to impart on you today, is the power of being very proud of your culture. “It can take you far and it can bolster your confidence in ways I never would have imagined.

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” London shared how embracing her Alaska Native heritage has helped her to achieve impressive goals, like being named Miss Alaska USA in 2017, authoring children’s books and working as a journalist. She said she took inspiration from generations of her ancestors.

“Have you ever thought what can’t you do because of what your ancestors were able to accomplish? ” she asked students. Alicia Munoz, Vice President of West’s Indigenous Culture Club, said she found London’s talk inspiring.

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“I really liked her mission of telling us that we are who we are, and if anyone makes us feel like less, that we address that within ourselves,” she said. “Just being confident in who we are and in our identity. ” London also had a message for students who are mixed race, like herself: her father is an Alaska Native from Southeast Alaska, and her mother is of Norwegian descent.

“Given that we live in an increasingly globalized world where culture is not kept in a silo, we are going to continue to inter-marry and have mixed race kids, and it’s important to let them feel they can embrace all parts of themselves,” she said. “Because if they don’t, and we let this idea of ‘you are not Native enough because of a certain amount of blood quantum,’ then we won’t have our cultures anymore.

” London urged students to be proud of their identity and consider themselves “elders in the making” who learn about their culture and eventually pass it on. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com