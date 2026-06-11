Alaska LNG Project Signs Labor Agreement to Prioritize Alaskan Workers

The developer of the Alaska LNG megaproject has signed a preliminary agreement with 18 construction unions to ensure Alaskan workers are prioritized for thousands of jobs during the project's construction, pending a final investment decision and legislative approval.

The Alaska LNG megaproject, a massive $45 billion to $55 billion endeavor, has reached a significant milestone with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between its developer and a coalition of labor unions .

The agreement, signed by Glenfarne subsidiary 8 Star Alaska and the building trades councils representing 18 construction unions, outlines a framework to maximize Alaskan employment during the project's construction phase, should it be built. The MOU is not a final contract but paves the way for future project labor agreements (PLAs) that will set specific terms for hiring, training, and working conditions on the 800-mile pipeline and associated facilities, including a gas treatment plant on the North Slope and a liquefied natural gas plant in Nikiski.

This framework addresses labor stability, workforce availability, and collaboration between unions and contractors. It aims to ensure a trained workforce, standardized work rules, and predictable labor costs, which project officials believe will help deliver the megaproject on schedule, with initial gas flow targeted for Alaskans by 2029 and exports beginning in 2031.

Joey Merrick, president of the Alaska Petroleum Joint Crafts Council, hailed the MOU as a 'huge milestone,' emphasizing that it guarantees Alaskans first opportunity for the thousands of jobs the project will create. Lake Williams, president of the Fairbanks Building and Construction Trades Council, stated the agreement will support timely project delivery. The unions involved include a broad spectrum of building trades such as Bricklayers, Boilermakers, Cement Masons, IBEW, Ironworkers, Operating Engineers, Carpenters, and Teamsters, among others.

This is the first such union framework since Glenfarne took over the project from the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) last year. The original partnership with labor groups was established under former Governor Bill Walker's administration. The Alaska LNG project has gained momentum over the past year but still faces major uncertainties before construction can begin.

A final investment decision (FID), crucial for securing financing and giving the project a green light, has been delayed and is now expected later this year. A key factor influencing this timeline is the Alaska Legislature's special session, where lawmakers are considering a major property tax abatement for the project. Governor Mike Dunleavy called the special session, and the proposed tax break, if approved, could significantly improve the project's viability compared to previous attempts.

The House passed a related bill on Friday that includes a requirement for labor agreements for construction, with the Senate set to consider the measure. Rex Canon, co-president of 8 Star Alaska, indicated that gas line construction, involving trenching and installation of 700,000 tons of pipe, could start as soon as next year if the FID is reached and the legislative hurdles are cleared.

Despite the optimistic schedule, the project's immense scale, estimated cost range of $45 billion to $55 billion, and the complex task of building facilities in remote Arctic environments underscore the substantial challenges that remain. Alex DeMarban is a longtime Alaska journalist who covers business, the oil and gas industries and general assignments. Reach him at 907-257-4317 or alex@adn.com





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