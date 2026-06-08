Alaska LNG Pipeline Developer Proposes Price Cap to Protect Consumers from Cost Overruns

As the Alaska legislature considers a tax break for the Alaska LNG pipeline, developer Glenfarne has proposed a fixed price cap for in-state natural gas sales to shield consumers from potential construction overruns. The $16 per MMBtu cap, part of a negotiated deal with Enstar, aims to secure affordable energy while addressing legislative concerns about project risk and affordability.

Members of the Alaska Senate Finance Committee convened as the legislature remains in a special session focused on a major tax incentive for the Alaska LNG pipeline project.

This project aims to construct an 807-mile pipeline transporting natural gas from the North Slope to Cook Inlet, serving both export markets and in-state consumption. The developer, Glenfarne, has introduced a new proposal to cap the price of natural gas sold to Alaskans through the pipeline. This price cap would ensure that consumers are not burdened with higher costs if the pipeline construction experiences budget overruns.

The proposal emerges while lawmakers negotiate the specifics of the tax break, including its duration and magnitude, and address compensation for municipalities impacted by the influx of up to 12,000 construction workers. The House Finance Committee is scheduled to vote on resolutions for these outstanding matters soon. Natural gas is essential for heating and electricity in Southcentral Alaska.

However, local production from Cook Inlet gas fields is declining, leading to rising prices and prompting consideration of import projects. The Alaska LNG pipeline is another potential remedy, but its massive infrastructure cost requires export revenue to remain viable. There is a significant risk: if construction costs exceed expectations and export deals fail, the financial burden could fall on the state or consumers. This concern has fueled skepticism among some legislators during committee hearings.

In response, Glenfarne and the primary utility, Enstar, have negotiated a fixed-price contract. Enstar President John Sims confirmed to the House Finance Committee that their agreement guarantees a price no higher than $16 per MMBtu, regardless of pipeline construction expenses. This fixed price, equivalent to approximately $16.59 per thousand cubic feet, would be insulated from cost overruns. Glenfarne Alaska LNG President Adam Prestidge told the Senate Finance Committee that the company is finalizing a 30-year contract with Enstar.

The $16 per MMBtu cap represents a maximum; if the project proceeds within budget and exports generate revenue, the in-state price could drop as low as $5 per MMBtu. The cap may also be extended to other utilities and industrial users. Prestidge indicated the company supports legislative language that prevents any cost overruns from being passed to the state or regulated ratepayers. This price cap directly addresses legislative worries about long-term affordability.

Alaska Department of Revenue Chief Economist Dan Stickel compared the cap to projected 2033 import costs of around $17 per thousand cubic feet. Enstar's current cost is $10.80 but is expected to rise, with future imports estimated between $16 and $22. The price cap's inflation adjustment mechanism remains under discussion.

With half of the 30-day special session elapsed, resolving the tax break details, municipal compensation, and the final terms of any price cap remains critical to advancing the multi-billion dollar pipeline project





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Alaska LNG Pipeline Glenfarne Price Cap Natural Gas Enstar Alaska Legislature Special Session Tax Break Cost Overruns North Slope Cook Inlet

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