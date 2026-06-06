Alaska LNG cost estimate bumps to as much as $55B as lawmakers weigh what comes next in special session

Lawmakers are optimistic about reaching a deal on Alaska LNG legislation as a signature deadline looms for key bills.

Dan Stickel, chief economist with the Alaska Department of Revenue, right, testifies on an LNG tax proposal during a House Finance Committee meeting during a special session at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on May 21.

Halfway through a special session on tax relief for the Alaska LNG megaproject, key Alaska lawmakers in recent days expressed mostly optimism about their chances of getting a bill across the finish line. The House and Senate finance committees have spent two weeks in the session studying the project and the potential impacts of any bill to support it. Alaska LNG would deliver North Slope natural gas to Alaskans and overseas.

Project supporters consider it critical to resolve a looming natural gas shortage in Alaska and support the state’s economic future. At Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s request, lawmakers are considering whether to put in place a new tax structure that will reduce the amount that the project developers will be expected to pay state and local governments along the proposed pipeline’s route.

After months of demands from lawmakers, Glenfarne, the project developer, provided an update on the cost of the project this week, estimating it could be as high as $55 billion, up from a dated estimate of $45 billion. But some lawmakers maintain the estimate is still too low. Sen.

Bert Stedman, co-chair of Senate Finance and a Republican from Sitka, said he thinks lawmakers have “a good chance” of passing a bill that will replace property taxes with an alternative volumetric tax for the project. Sen. Bert Stedman, a Sitka Republican, speaks ahead of a veto override vote during a joint session at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on May 19.

But even eliminating the tax entirely for Alaska LNG would not allow the project to move forward, he said. Alaska LNG has not yet finalized deals with gas producers and buyers, nor undertaken a final investment decision needed to allow construction, though Glenfarne originally said that would come in December. Stedman said the new cost estimate is helpful to lawmakers looking to pass a bill, though he believes the estimate is too low.

Factoring in contingencies for risks or unexpected developments, he thinks a more realistic cost is $62 billion to $65 billion.

“It’s helpful, so we can see the magnitude of what we’re dealing with more clearly,” he said. “And a lot of us, including myself, weren’t comfortable using the old numbers. ”The Legislature last month failed to pass a bill providing a property tax cut for the project that Dunleavy supported, prompting the governor to immediately call a 30-day special session.legislation creating a small alternative volumetric tax, based on gas volume shipped, to replace the state’s property tax for Alaska LNG.

Some lawmakers have been reticent to give up so much potential revenue to the state and its communities without convincing from Glenfarne that those savings are needed to ensure the project gets built. The finance committees have been considering amended versions of the governor’s legislation, with the goal of providing the project with some tax relief but also protecting revenue for communities and the state. Gaining enough support in the Senate for the bill will be difficult, said Sen.

Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage.

“The people out there demanding that we just take a vote on this without doing our due diligence — that’s not responsible, that’s not us exercising our fiduciary obligations and responsibility,” said Wielechowski. “So I appreciate the due diligence that the committees are doing,” he said. “It’s possible to get something passed, but I think the challenge is going to be getting to 11 votes in the Senate. ” Sen.

Bill Wielechowski, an Anchorage Democrat, speaks during a joint session of the Alaska Legislature at the Capitol in Juneau on May 19. Wielechowski said some members want to preserve more taxing authority for local communities, while others want to defer some decisions to a later point.on social media Friday, said lawmakers need to make the state’s property tax structure competitive with other jurisdictions, or the project cannot get the financing it needs to be built.

“My LNG volumetric tax bill provides the long-term certainty and the competitive tax structure needed to attract investment and move this transformational project forward,” he said. “The legislature has until June 19 to agree on a bill that will move the project forward. ” Dunleavy has said the project will generate $26 billion in revenues to the state and local communities over 30 years, even without a property tax, as well as thousands of jobs and affordable energy.

Tim Fitzpatrick, a spokesperson with Glenfarne, said the company appreciates “the legislature’s work to bring Alaska’s tax structure in line with other jurisdictions. ” “Consistent with our commitment to balance communication and careful development negotiations, Glenfarne has provided the legislature with an updated Alaska LNG project cost range,” he said.

“These figures show that Alaska LNG is a financeable project once reforms to Alaska’s outdated tax system are implemented. ”Anchorage independent Rep. Calvin Schrage, co-chair of the House Finance Committee, said the public should be able to see in the coming days where House Finance stands on the project, as it considers amendments.

“We’re getting close to taking that step on the bill and trying to see where the will of the committee is at,” he said, “on what concessions are willing to be made and what protections we want to see in place for Alaska and our communities. ” Rep. Calvin Schrage of Anchorage speaks on the House floor during a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Jan. 22.

Under a plan laid out by lawmakers, the House Finance Committee is scheduled to advance a version of the legislation to a floor vote late next week. If it passes the House, it will be sent to the Senate for consideration before it returns to the House for final approval. Schrage called the policy lift “a huge herculean effort” and said lawmakers have been “working really hard” to get it passed.

“I’m hoping that we’ll continue to get more information from Glenfarne as we move into the final part of this special session,” he said. “We want to give this thing every chance that we can, but we want to make sure that we get it right,” Schrage said. Another co-chair of the House Finance Committee, Anchorage Democratic Rep.

Andy Josephson, said that after the series of committee hearings on the gas line, members “are pretty well schooled up on the issues. ” The matters they are considering include whether more transparency is needed from the project, and what the alternative volumetric tax rate should be, when it should begin and when it should be suspended.

“We’re trying to find a solution that would be acceptable to Senate Finance, to the administration,” Josephson said. Rep. Andy Josephson, D- Anchorage, during a special session at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on May 21. The Senate is scheduled to convene for its next floor session on June 15, five days before the special session will end.

A bill could pass the full Legislature as early as June 17, Josephson said. Ultimately, Josephson said the question lawmakers are considering comes down to: “Does the bill incentivize development and investment in the gas line without going too far?

” “We have members that want a gas line virtually at almost any cost, and we have other members that believe this is an opportunity to engage in other issues and don’t view this as a time to give up our free agency over these issues,” said Josephson. Josephson said he thinks that if lawmakers fail to advance a gas line bill that satisfies the governor, Dunleavy may call another special session.

But, Josephson said, that strategy is not likely to yield a more productive result.

“If you’re the governor and you got nine marbles and you veto the nine marbles and demand 10, you’re going to have a very uncooperative person on the other side of the marble trade,” said Josephson. Two dozen bills were transmitted to Dunleavy’s desk earlier this month, giving the governor until June 18 to veto them if he so chooses, or else allow them to become law with or without his signature.

That is the day before the special session called by the governor is scheduled to end. The timing of sending those bills to the governor was intentional, Wielechowski and Josephson said. The aim was to potentially set up veto-override votes on the last day of the special session, or to encourage the governor not to issue any vetoes to begin with.

“There’s discussions about mood,” Josephson said. “If we’re cooperative with the governor, does that create a mood that is perhaps more receptive to bills than it might otherwise be? ”for public employees to become law — the majority caucuses’ top priority — in exchange for lawmakers passing a pipeline bill that adhered to his specifications. Wielechowski said that agreements with the governor to avoid additional vetoes are off the table.

“We’re not trading bills with the governor,” Wielechowski said. “This project is too important. It needs to stand on its own, just like all those bills should stand on their own. ” House Majority Leader Chuck Kopp, R-Anchorage, who played a key role supporting the governor’s bill in the regular session, said he’s not aware of any implied veto threats from the governor.

“I think everybody’s on the same page of let’s get a good bill across the finish line and see if Glenfarne is able to get this project moving forward,” he said. Kopp said he’s been meeting with an array of lawmakers in the House and Senate and believes this time, a bill will pass that the governor supports.

“We’re definitely not approaching this as a caucus issue,” he said. “We’re approaching this as an important Alaska project issue, and working together to get this across. ” No project will mean most of Alaska will rely on LNG imports for decades, which could be costly and subject to disruption, Kopp said.

“I think one of the things that’s changed in the conversation a little bit is that collectively the Legislature is realizing that we have put a little too much focus on the risk of uncertainty with Alaska LNG, and we haven’t really focused much at all on the risk of producing no North Slope gas at all,” Kopp said. Alex DeMarban is a longtime Alaska journalist who covers business, the oil and gas industries and general assignments.

Reach him at 907-257-4317 or alex@adn.com. Iris Samuels is a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News focusing on state politics. She previously covered Montana for The AP and Report for America and wrote for the Kodiak Daily Mirror. Contact her at isamuels@adn.com.





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