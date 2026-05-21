The final days of the Alaska Legislature featured a seamless process for passing bills and a future-oriented focus for lawmakers to consider new ideas, driven by the war in Iran and the unexpected oil revenue influx.

The Senate adjourned sine die and the House followed suit at 8 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. after a long and tearful farewell from departing lawmakers who would reunite the following day for a special session.

Lawmakers passed 683 bills, including one by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. With the war in Iran and the unexpected windfall in oil revenue, the session was bifurcated, allowing for consideration of previously unattainable ideas. Education funding was a major success, and K-12 school funding and maintenance funding were advanced, despite lingering concerns over school closures.

The unexpected revenue also changed the role of the minority in the House





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Alaska Legislature 2-Year Legislative Cycle Bifurcated Session Fiscal Austerity Maintenance-Level Budgets Education Funding K-12 School Funding School Maintenance Funding Unfunded And Unanticipated Oil Revenue Governing Council Of The State Of Alaska Robert Yundt Jesse Bjorkman Mike Cronk Donny Olson Cathy Giessel Jesse Kiehl May 19Th 2014 Alaska AK

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