Five Mat-Su legislative contests await rank choice voting results as voter dissatisfaction drives competitive Republican vs Republican races in conservative Alaska.

Five competitive races for the Alaska Legislature in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley region remain undecided as officials prepare to conduct ranked choice tabulation. The deadline for ballots to arrive at the Division of Elections is Wednesday, triggering the count that will resolve these tight contests. This delay extends beyond a week after Election Day, leaving the composition of the state's legislative delegation in suspense for residents of the conservative stronghold.

Mat-Su Voters Reject Party Loyalty

Candidates in the region cite strong voter dissatisfaction as the primary driver for a series of highly competitive races. In this election cycle, seven of the eight incumbents running for reelection in the Matanuska-Susitna region faced challenges from independents and Democrats, but also from fellow Republicans. The area's status as a conservative stronghold puts it at odds with the current power structure in the Legislature, giving lawmakers limited power to address local concerns. This disconnect fueled anti-incumbent sentiment, leading many voters to question the effectiveness of their representatives.

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Republican Challengers Target Incumbents

Mat-Su Republicans who opted to run against incumbents of their own party cited a broad range of reasons for seeking office. Some challengers criticized their opponents for not effectively wielding limited political power to secure infrastructure spending for the rapidly growing area. Others accused incumbents of failing to prove conservative bona fides on social issues like abortion or the Permanent Fund dividend. Campaign materials also highlighted demands for tax breaks for the Alaska LNG megaproject, which supporters argue are essential for the state's economic future.

Razor-Thin Margins Delay Certifications

Several races where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote are on a knife's edge with hundreds of ballots left to count in each district. Mat-Su Republican incumbents in these close races include Sen. Cathy Tilton, Rep. Elexie Moore, Rep. Garret Nelson, Rep. Kevin McCabe, and House Minority Leader DeLena Johnson. Preliminary data suggests that Wasilla Republicans Sen. George Rauscher, Rep. Steve St. Clair, and Rep. Jubilee Underwood are on track to handily win reelection, avoiding the tabulation process.

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Narrow Leads in Other Districts

Elsewhere in Alaska, races for two other seats currently held by minority caucus Republicans are also too close to call. In Eagle River, GOP former state Rep. Ken McCarty is ahead of moderate Republican Gina Wall by only 23 votes. On the Kenai Peninsula, Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance holds a three-vote lead over independent Brent Johnson. Both races still have hundreds of ballots left to count, adding to the uncertainty across the state.

Tabulation Process Determines Final Winners

The deadline for ballots to arrive at the Division of Elections is Wednesday, which is when ranked choice tabulation will occur. That process will determine the winner in races where no candidate received a majority, taking into account voters' ranked candidate preferences if they chose to rank. Results are set to be certified on Nov. 25, finalizing the makeup of the legislature for the upcoming term.