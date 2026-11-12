Alaska judge rules against Mary Peltola over ballot request

A judge rejected Peltola’s campaign’s request for information on rejected absentee ballots.

A judge in Alaska has ruled against Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola's campaign in its efforts to obtain records identifying absentee ballots that have been rejected, saying the request was "not reasonable.

" Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews ruled on Wednesday that state election officials were not required to provide the information, as the request could not reasonably be fulfilled while they were working to process ballots from last week's midterm elections. "The timing of the Campaign's request could simply not be worse," Matthews said in his ruling.

Also read In court, Peltola campaign asks Alaska judge to allow release of absentee ballot data

He also raised concerns about voter privacy, saying the state could not reasonably redact confidential information from the records before producing them at this time. Peltola's campaign filed a lawsuit last Friday seeking information about rejected absentee ballots and the reasons for their rejection, arguing that it wanted to ensure all eligible votes are counted.

The U.S. Senate race in Alaska is the only one that has not been called, with Peltola currently narrowly ahead of incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. About 86 percent of votes have been counted as of early Thursday. This is a developing story and will be updated. A judge in Alaska has ruled against Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola's campaign in its efforts to obtain records identifying absentee ballots that have been rejected, saying the request was"not reasonable.

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" Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews ruled on Wednesday that state election officials were not required to provide the information, as the request could not reasonably be fulfilled while they were working to process ballots from last week's midterm elections. He also raised concerns about voter privacy, saying the state could not reasonably redact confidential information from the records before producing them at this time.

Peltola's campaign filed a lawsuit last Friday seeking information about rejected absentee ballots and the reasons for their rejection, arguing that it wanted to ensure all eligible votes are counted. The U.S. Senate race in Alaska is the only one that has not been called, with Peltola currently narrowly ahead of incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. About 86 percent of votes have been counted as of early Thursday.