Alaska House Race: Nick Begich III Leads Bill Hill in Ranked-Choice Estimates

Nick Begich III edges out Bill Hill in preliminary Alaska ranked-choice calculations, though the official Division of Elections certification is not scheduled until late November.

Republican Representative Nick Begich III currently holds a narrow lead over independent candidate Bill Hill in the preliminary results of Alaska's unique ranked-choice election for its single U.S. House seat. According to unofficial tabulations from the Alaska Division of Elections as of 7:15 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Begich secured 133,707 first-choice votes, representing 47.71 percent of the total, while Hill received 116,932 votes, or 41.72 percent.

Ranked-Choice Tabulation Mechanism

Alaska employs a distinct electoral process where candidates must achieve a majority of votes to win outright. If no single candidate secures more than 50 percent in the initial count, the system eliminates the lowest-ranked candidates one by one. Voters may rank up to four candidates on their ballots. When a candidate is eliminated, their ballots are transferred to the next highest-ranked candidate still remaining in the race. This iterative process continues until one candidate holds a majority of the active ballots.

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When Newsweek processed the state's ballot data through specialized tabulation software, the race progressed to a final round between the top two contenders. In this simulated final round, Begich reached 137,235 votes, or 51.5 percent, while Hill accumulated 129,237 votes, or 48.49 percent. These figures remain estimates derived from the cast vote record and are not yet official results, as ballots are still being counted and the Associated Press has not called the race.

Detailed Round-by-Round Vote Transfer

The underlying record contains 282,698 ballots, though 2,177 of these ranked no one in the House race and were excluded from the active count. Another 444 ballots were deemed inactive from the first round due to overvotes or skipped rankings. In the initial round of Newsweek's tabulation, Begich received 133,602 votes, Hill had 116,821, independent Eric Hafner garnered 21,798, and Libertarian James C. "Jim" McDermott obtained 7,427.

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Unresolved write-ins were eliminated first as a single group. Of those ballots, 85 transferred to Hill, 39 to Begich, 33 to McDermott, and 23 to Hafner, while 249 dropped out of the count entirely. McDermott was the next candidate eliminated, carrying 7,460 ballots. Hill picked up 2,061 of these, Begich took 2,024, and Hafner received 916, leaving 2,459 ballots inactive.

Hafner, the only registered Democrat on the ballot, was subsequently eliminated while serving a federal prison sentence. State Democrats had publicly aligned behind Hill, a Bristol Bay fisherman and educator. Of the 22,737 ballots supporting Hafner, 10,270 moved to Hill and 1,570 went to Begich. The remaining 10,897 ballots dropped out because voters had ranked neither of the final two candidates.

Official Certification and Remaining Uncertainties

The Alaska Division of Elections is scheduled to run the official ranked-choice tabulation on November 18, with a target certification date set for November 25. It is important to note that the division's cast vote record excludes ballots that were counted only by hand. The preliminary figures differ from the official tally by 191 votes, and the precise source of this discrepancy has not yet been established.

As of 8:29 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, the Associated Press estimated that 97 percent of votes had been counted, suggesting that several thousand ballots remain unprocessed. Overseas ballots can continue to arrive until November 18. In Newsweek's final round, Hill trailed Begich by 7,998 votes. For Hill to reverse this outcome, the remaining uncounted ballots would need to favor him by a net total of 7,999 votes in the final round.

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Since the exact number of ballots outside the current scanned record is unknown, it is currently impossible to determine if the gap can be closed. The current first-choice tally provides only a partial view of the final outcome. The official results will only be definitive once the Division completes its full count and certification process later this month.