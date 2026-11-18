Alaska is setting another big record this election cycle: highest midterm turnout.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Alaska is setting another big record this election cycle: highest midterm turnout. The latest batch of results shows 290,003 voters turning out and casting their ballots.

The previous midterm record was set in 2014 when 285,449 cast their vote. Monday’s record follows a series of other records set this cycle, including record early vote turnout in the primary at 21,956 ballots cast, and record non-Election day midterm turnout at 105,419 ballots have been received by the elections division. That includes 67,935 early votes, 26,826 mail-in votes and 7,805 in-person absentee votes. It doesn’t quite scratch the top of record turnout overall.

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Presidential elections frequently have higher voter turnout than midterms and to be competitive with presidential elections in the past two decades, turnout needs to near 300,000 ballots cast to scratch overall highest turnout by vote. With presidential elections, it’s the seventh highest vote turnout overall. From smallest to largest: 2026, 2000 , 2012 , 2004 , 2016 , 2008 , 2024 , 2020 .

Alaska’s 2026 election cycle has been encapsulated by money funneling into the 49th state, ceaseless mailers from all the campaigns and long lines to vote. The 49th State has held the national narrative with presidential stump speeches, potentially jeopardizing endangering scandals, tense debates, close races and candidates Alaskans across the political spectrum were ready to turn out for.

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“I’ve never experienced this long of a wait in early voting before,” Fairbanks resident Charles Lent told Alaska’s News Source Oct. 19. Voters casting their ballots at the Loussac Library on Election Day said they’re excited to turnout.

“I love to show up on the day here in person because to me it feels like I’m doing my civic duty. In a way, that feels more meaningful than just casting a vote at home and sending it in the mail,” Paula Phillips said after casting her ballot.

“I like the camaraderie. The sense of community. We’re all here for better things. ” KTVF Reporter Adrian Peterson and KTUU Photojournalist Emma-Kate Squires contributed to this report. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com