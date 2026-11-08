Alaska High School Hockey and Volleyball Scores, ASAA Swimming Team Results

Results from Alaska high school hockey and volleyball games, plus ASAA state swimming team scores, including Juneau Douglas and Eagle River high schools.

High school hockey and volleyball teams across Alaska posted a busy run of results over several days, while the ASAA State Championship swimming meet produced final team standings. Among the hockey results, Dimond beat Colony 1-0 on Tuesday, and Chugiak defeated Bartlett 7-1 on Wednesday. Volleyball highlights included Dimond sweeping Eagle River 3-0 on Tuesday with set scores of 25-7, 25-9 and 25-9, and Service defeating Bartlett 3-0 on Wednesday.

High School Hockey Results and Key Matchups

Eagle River defeated Delta 3-1 on Thursday, and Wasilla beat Kenai Central 3-1 the same day. Soldotna and West Valley finished in a 3-3 tie, and West and Dimond also played to a 4-3 result, with West winning. North Pole and Palmer ended level at 3-3 on Thursday.

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On Friday, Houston defeated Kenai Central 6-0, and Wasilla beat Soldotna 5-1. South routed Bartlett 13-0, while Palmer edged Lathrop 4-3. On Saturday, South won 4-2 over West, closing out the hockey slate covered by these results.

High School Volleyball Scores and Set Results

Volleyball produced a long list of clean sweeps. On Monday, Cordova beat Ninilchik 3-0 with set scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-19, and Birchwood Christian topped Lumen Christi 3-0 with set scores of 25-18, 29-27 and 25-17.

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On Tuesday, Scammon Bay defeated Kotlik 2-0 with set scores of 25-15 and 25-10. Susitna Valley beat Birchwood Christian 3-0 with set scores of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-13. Scammon Bay also beat Chevak 2-1 with set scores of 14-25, 25-19 and 25-11, and Chevak later beat Scammon Bay 2-1 with set scores of 25-21, 20-25 and 15-11.

West beat East 3-1 with set scores of 25-11, 14-25, 25-22 and 25-20. Chugiak swept Bartlett 3-0 with set scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-22. Cordova beat Cook Inlet Academy 3-0 with set scores of 25-7, 25-19 and 25-17, and South beat Service 3-0 with set scores of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-10.

On Wednesday, Scammon Bay beat Kotlik 2-0 with set scores of 25-19 and 25-19. Ninilchik defeated Holy Rosary Academy 3-0 with set scores of 25-6, 25-15 and 25-10. East beat Eagle River 3-0 with set scores of 27-25, 25-11 and 25-20, and North Pole beat Lathrop 3-0 with set scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-19.

On Thursday, Nikiski defeated Redington 3-0 with set scores of 25-6, 25-15 and 25-19. Kenai Central beat Mountain City Christian Academy 3-0 with set scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-19. Palmer beat Kodiak 3-0, and Homer beat Houston 3-0 with set scores of 25-8, 25-3 and 25-19. Chugiak beat South 3-1, and Wasilla defeated Soldotna 3-1. Kenai Central also beat Nikiski 3-1 with set scores of 25-12, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-20.

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On Friday, Valdez beat Delta 3-2 with set scores of 22-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-19 and 15-12. Monroe Catholic beat Hutchison 3-0 with set scores of 25-6, 25-13 and 25-8, and Shaktoolik beat Gambell 3-0 with set scores of 25-4, 25-7 and 25-17. Petersburg defeated Craig 3-2 with set scores of 25-19, 21-25, 18-25, 25-12 and 15-10.

ASAA State Swimming Team Scores and Relay Results

Juneau Douglas High School won the girls team title at the ASAA State Championship with 108.5 points, ahead of Eagle River High School with 98 points, Robert Service High School with 75 points and Colony High School with 50.5 points. Eagle River High School won the boys team title with 132 points, followed by Sitka High School with 88 points, Juneau Douglas High School with 81 points and Kenai Central High School with 45 points.

In the girls 200 Yard Medley Relay, Eagle River High School, with Audrey Townley, Lelaina Trembath, Anna Heaphy and Kyalyse Rollins, won in a time of 1:50.33. Robert Service High School finished second in 1:50.82, Juneau Douglas High School took third in 1:51.04, and West Valley High School was fourth in 1:52.36.

In the boys 200 Yard Medley Relay, Eagle River High School, with Matthew Baker, CJ Rollins, Noah Unks and Andrew Deisseroth, posted a winning time of 1:37.29. The results listing ends before the remaining boys relay placings are reported.