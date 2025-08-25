Alaska High School Football: Week 2 delivers electrifying upsets and thrilling comebacks

Week 2 of the Alaska high school football season did not disappoint, featuring a highly anticipated rematch, a dramatic 800-mile journey for one team, and plenty of exciting performances.

After a thrilling opening week filled with unexpected results and hard-fought duels, Week 2 of the Alaska high school football season continued to deliver excitement. Twelve games unfolded between Friday and Saturday, featuring a historic state championship rematch, an epic 800-mile journey, and a plethora of electrifying plays. Dimond , the reigning Division I champions, endured a bumpy start to the season.

After a heartbreaking opening defeat, their reign came to a further halt as they fell to West, 13-9, in a fierce battle. West's defense proved impenetrable in the second half, shutting down Dimond's offense. A remarkable fourth-down stand deep in their own territory and an interception of Lynx quarterback Caleb Cooke sealed the victory for the Eagles in their home opener. South, seeking redemption after a heartbreaking loss to West in Week 1, bounced back with a dramatic 14-7 overtime victory at home. Garrett Hobbins caught a touchdown pass from Jim Massey to open overtime and later stripped the ball from Bartlett's Salvation Tyrell to secure the win in a dominant performance.Colony's high from their astonishing upset of East in Week 1 was short-lived as they faced a surprising defeat at the hands of visiting Service. Colony took an early lead, but the Cougars responded with a powerful surge, scoring 20 unanswered points, including a crucial fumble recovery by defensive lineman To'o Malaesilia. The Wolfpack, recovering from a disappointing season opener against Eagle River, claimed their first victory of the season by defeating Wasilla. West Valley, who went scoreless in Week 1, exploded for four offensive touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack defense held Wasilla scoreless for most of the game, only allowing a brief scoring streak in the second half. Palmer displayed a fierce defensive performance, limiting North Pole to just seven points, a stark contrast to their previous week's 78-point surrender to Soldotna. The Moose intercepted five of North Pole quarterback Ean Checque's passes and dominated their opponent on the ground, rushing in five touchdowns en route to a convincing victory. This came on the back of a 40+ point performance the previous week





