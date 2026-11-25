Alaska's Department of Environmental Conservation cancels underway cruise inspections. The decision reduces state oversight of major operators like Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corp, sparking criticism from advocates.

The state of Alaska has drastically reduced its environmental oversight of the cruise industry by halting all underway inspections for cruise ships. This significant policy shift occurred in July when the Department of Environmental Conservation decided to stop performing checks while vessels were at sea. The change means that many large vessels operating in Alaskan waters will now face significantly less rigorous monitoring than in previous years.

Cancellation of Yearly Ship Inspections

Cristian Iancu, an environmental officer working for Norwegian Cruise Line, noticed the absence of inspectors during an overnight scheduled check in July. He initially questioned whether the inspection was canceled or rescheduled. Ben Eisenstein, who directs the cruise ship program for the Department of Environmental Conservation, later confirmed that the cancellation was intentional. He wrote to Iancu stating that the agency had received guidance from the commissioner to cease underway inspections starting July 1.

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Public records and inspection reports reveal that the department gutted its inspection process with little to no prior notice. The agency did not inform the public or even some cruise lines about these changes until months later. The confirmation came through an opinion piece published in a Juneau news outlet after KHNS specifically asked the agency about the halted activities. This sudden change represents a major departure from the previous standard of annual, unannounced checks.

Shift in Scrubber and Data Reporting Protocols

The Department of Environmental Conservation has also directed its inspectors to stop routinely requesting information about open loop scrubbers. These systems convert air pollution into water pollution and have faced intense criticism from environmental groups. The decision to reduce data collection comes amidst a long history of environmental violations by cruise companies in Alaskan waters. It also follows a heated dispute with Carnival Corp, the state's largest operator, over its refusal to share scrubber data with the state.

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The cruise industry carries a global record of fines and felony convictions for pollution. The U.S. Department of Justice has previously described some actions as deliberate pollution of the seas and intentional acts to cover them up. Alaska has seen a decline in oversight for years, moving away from the rigorous standards established by voters in 2004. That ballot measure created the Ocean Rangers program to ensure ships followed environmental regulations. The program was funded with a four-dollar per berth fee collected from cruise lines.

Political Changes to Ocean Ranger Program

Although the Ocean Rangers program remains written into state law, it has not been funded as intended since 2019. Governor Mike Dunleavy's administration defunded the program, arguing it was too costly and unfair to the industry. The administration claimed that self-reporting and Department of Environmental Conservation oversight could fill the gap. However, the reduction in staff and inspection frequency has left critics concerned about the lack of enforcement. State Senator Jesse Kiehl noted that while the ranger approach has flaws, the current lack of oversight is unacceptable.

Before the summer changes, ships with permits to discharge in state waters underwent yearly inspections. These included one check in port and one while underway. Ships without permits received a single in-port inspection. All inspections were pre-scheduled, allowing cruise lines time to prepare. The new rules state that permitted ships will only be inspected once every two years while in port. This schedule applies only to vessels that hold state discharge permits.

Impact on Unpermitted Ships and Future Oversight

Under the new regulations, the Department of Environmental Conservation will not inspect ships that lack state permits. Nearly half of the fifty-three cruise ships that operated in Alaska this year did not have these permits. This means a significant portion of the industry will now operate with zero state-mandated environmental checks. Gershon Cohen, a Haines resident who co-authored the 2006 ballot measure, criticized the move. He stated that the program was already inadequate and is now worse without any inspectors on board.

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The lack of oversight has immediate real-world consequences. Earlier this month, the U.S. Coast Guard launched a criminal investigation into the MSC Poesia. The ship was allegedly discharging oil illegally at sea. CBS News reported this development shortly after the inspection policy changes took effect. The MSC Poesia was making its first season in Alaska in 2026. Legislators and former inspectors argue that these moves give the industry too much leeway. They believe that more, not less, oversight is required to protect Alaskan waters.