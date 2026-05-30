Alaska gubernatorial candidates rush to announce running mates as deadline nears to finalize ballot

Among Friday’s developments was gubernatorial candidate Matt Heilala’s choice of former Wasilla Rep. Jesse Sumner as his running mate.

"I Voted" stickers at the Region II Elections Office in Anchorage on June 8, 2022. Candidates in Alaska’s open governor’s race are scrambling to find lieutenant governor candidates to appear on the ballot with them, with three days remaining until the deadline to finalize the ballot.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is termed out from seeking reelection, spurring a crowded field of hopefuls, who have until 5 p.m. Monday to complete all required paperwork to appear on the ballot, including picking running mates. Three candidates announced their picks on Friday.

Meanwhile, Republican former state lawmaker Lesil McGuire became the 20th candidate to indicate plans to run for governor. While earlier campaign announcements were accompanied by choreographed events across the state, Friday’s announcements were made in social media posts and paperwork filings, with all eyes on the Monday deadline. Sumner, who owns a homebuilding business, served a single term in the Alaska House between 2022 and 2024. He previously served on the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly.

Former Alaska state Rep. Jesse Sumner, R-Wasilla, on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. In a brief interview, Sumner said Friday that Heilala had first asked him to be his running mate the day prior.

Heilala said in an interview earlier this week that he had been looking for a lieutenant governor candidate since February, and multiple people had turned him down.of keeping Alaska’s ranked choice voting and open primary system, breaking with the Alaska GOP, which has been campaigning in favor of a ballot initiative to reinstate partisan primaries and pick-one general elections. Sumner said Friday that he was “undecided” on how he would vote on this year’s ballot measure, which would also eliminate public disclosure requirements for so-called “dark money” campaign groups.

Heilala — with whom Sumner will be running — has given $1,000 to support the campaign to repeal Alaska’s current voting system. Sumner earlier this year gave $20,000 to the gubernatorial campaign of Treg Taylor, the former Alaska attorney general, who as of Friday afternoon had not announced a running mate. Sumner said Taylor had not asked him to be his running mate.

However, Sumner said Heilala wasn’t the first candidate in the race to ask him to be their running mate. Sumner said he turned down previous offers. McGuire, 55, is an Anchorage Republican who served in the state Legislature between 2001 and 2017, first in the House and then in the Senate, as a member of both bipartisan and all-Republican majorities.

In 2024, McGuire helped advocate for the preservation of Alaska’s current open primary and ranked choice voting system, arguing that it benefits the oil and gas industry by promoting political stability. McGuire filed a letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission on Friday indicating a plan to run for governor. She did not immediately respond to calls Friday seeking additional information about her candidacy. Former Alaska state Sen.

Lesil McGuire poses a question during a hearing on Sept. 14, 2016 in downtown Anchorage. The candidates for governor who have indicated plans to appear on the Aug. 18 primary ballot include, as of Friday afternoon, 13 Republicans, three Democrats and four independent candidates.

Of them, 11 have picked a lieutenant governor candidate, a necessary step to finalize their tickets and appear on the ballot.from a position as medical director of a Mat-Su clinic after concerns were raised about his behavior, described by one nurse as bullying. According to hisDeVries said she spoke with Hightower about his 2021 resignation, which followed a decision to place him on administrative leave, before choosing him as a running mate.

She said she chose Hightower after they both “prayed on it” and she did not have any lingering concerns. Meda DeWitt, a nonpartisan community organizer and traditional healer who chaired a campaign to recall Dunleavy in 2019, has picked Christopher Steere as her running mate, according to a filing with the Division of Elections. Steere’s own LinkedIn page identified him as DeWitt’s campaign manager. DeWitt did not immediately respond to an interview request Friday.

Iris Samuels is a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News focusing on state politics. She previously covered Montana for The AP and Report for America and wrote for the Kodiak Daily Mirror. Contact her at isamuels@adn.com.





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