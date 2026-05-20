Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy Calls for Special Session to Consider Property Tax Breaks for Gas Pipeline Company

Maynard Holt moderates a presentation by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference. Dunleavy announces a special session to grant tax concessions to Glenfarne, the company proposing to build a massive natural gas pipeline.

Maynard Holt, chief executive of the Houston-based consulting company Veriten LLC, moderates a presentation by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on May 19, 2026, at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference.

After the presentation, Dunleavy announces that he is calling the legislature into a special session to consider his proposal to grant tax concessions to Glenfarne, the company proposing to build a massive natural gas pipeline. Dunleavy believes that the proposed tax break is necessary to attract investors and is his top priority





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Alaska Legislature Mike Dunleavy Special Session Natural Gas Pipeline Property Tax Breaks Alternate Volumetric Tax

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