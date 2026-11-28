Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued pardons to three Alaskans, Corey Schmidlkofer, William Miller, and Anthony Ladd, without providing specific reasons for the clemency. The governor stated that pardons recognize individuals who have taken responsibility and worked to rebuild their lives, emphasizing second chances ahead of Thanksgiving.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Three men were granted a clean slate ahead of Thanksgiving after Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued pardons to all three. The governor won’t say why he issued clemency.

“Clemency is an opportunity to recognize those who have taken responsibility for their actions and worked to rebuild their lives,” Dunleavy said in the press release. “As we approach Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the importance of second chances. I hope these three Alaskans continue to build on the progress they have made and lead productive, law-abiding lives. ” Beyond that prepared statement, the governor has not explained why those three were granted clemency.

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“The individuals who were recently granted clemency applied and underwent a thorough review process, including evaluations by the Board of Parole and the Executive Clemency Advisory Committee,” Dunleavy spokesperson Kollette Schroeder told Alaska’s News Source. “Based on their findings, recommendations were made for the Governor’s consideration. ” Schroeder also provided case numbers for the three men: Corey Schmidlkofer, William Miller and Anthony Ladd. Little information exists online about each man.