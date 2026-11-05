Alaska governor candidates await results as vote count continues

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins and Republican Bernadette Wilson each said they believe they will become Alaska’s 13th governor while results are still being counted.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins and Republican Bernadette Wilson each said they believe they will become Alaska’s 13th governor while results are still being counted .

Both candidates have plans for their first six months in office. Candidates describe first six months Wilson said she hopes to have started a natural gas line within six months.

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“I will hope we have brought a level of transparency to this state with a state of the budget address, airing our commissioner meetings,” she said Tuesday night. “Implementing a shock clock when it comes to permitting. ” Kreiss-Tomkins said he wants a working relationship with the Alaska Legislature.

“We want to build a working relationship and a respectful relationship with the Legislature,” Kreiss-Tomkins said. “And instead of conflict and dysfunction, we want compromise and collaboration. ” No candidate has reached 50% To win outright, a candidate needs 50% of the vote plus one vote. No candidate has reached that number.

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The top gubernatorial candidates said the numbers are on their side. As of Wednesday, JKT was leading the governor’s race with 49.2% of the vote, over 42,000 votes ahead of Wilson, who was comfortably sitting second with 29.2% of the vote. She is ahead of fellow Republicans Dave Bronson and Treg Taylor . Kreiss-Tomkins said his campaign’s internal modeling shows it finishing a few percentage points ahead of 50% once all is said and done.

“Our internal modeling, I think we’re feeling reasonably good we are going to come in a few percentage points ahead of 50%, which is great,” Kreiss-Tomkins said. “That was our reach goal. ” Wilson said her campaign wanted to hover around 30%.

“We knew that our goal with three Republicans in this race tonight on that first round was to keep from hitting 50%,” Wilson said. Other Republican candidates Bronson and Taylor are not out of the race, but their chances of winning are looking dimmer than Wilson. Bronson released a statement Wednesday saying he did not get the numbers he was hoping for and respects the voters’ decision.

Taylor’s campaign has not released a statement or responded to a request for an interview. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com