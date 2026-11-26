Alaska Gov.-elect Kreiss-Tomkins to hold inauguration in Sitka
The incoming governor will assume office in his hometown and former territorial capital, before attending a reception in Juneau.
Gov. -elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins will be sworn in Dec. 7 in his hometown of Sikta, the former territorial capital of Alaska. Kreiss-Tomkins made the announcement Monday, two weeks before he is set to assume office, succeeding Gov.
Mike Dunleavy. The 37-year-old elected to serve as Alaska’s 13th governor was raised in Sitka, a community he represented in the Alaska Legislature for a decade between 2012 and 2022. Under the state constitution, the governor’s term — which lasts four years — begins “at noon the first Monday in December following his election. ” The Sitka ceremony will begin Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. Kreiss-Tomkins and Lt.
Gov. -elect Zac Johnson will then attend a reception in Juneau, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public are able to attend both events, and can register for them online at rebuildalaska.com/inauguration . The incoming governor will be the first to be inaugurated in Sitka, a community that served as Alaska’s territorial capital beginning with the Alaska purchase in 1867 and culminating in 1906, when the seat of government moved to Juneau.
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