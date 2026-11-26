Alaska is the first state to quit its Trump DOJ voter data deal and ordered the department to destroy the state's voter data.

Alaska has walked away from its voter data agreement with President Donald Trump's Justice Department, ending a deal that gave federal officials the state's complete voter registration list and, under its terms, committed Alaska to removing voters the department identified as ineligible.

Ending the deal took a single notice. Erasing the data may prove far harder. Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom, the Republican who oversees Alaska's elections, notified the department on Monday that the state was terminating the December 2025 memorandum of understanding "effective immediately," according to a Division of Elections release. The move came the same day the division posted the 2026 general election results as official, and two weeks before Dahlstrom leaves office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 11 months since Alaska handed over its list, the department "has not identified any potentially ineligible voters or raised concerns regarding Alaska's voter registration records," the division said. No voters were removed under the agreement. The division said it has directed the Justice Department to destroy the data, and the department said Tuesday that it plans to respond to the state formally.