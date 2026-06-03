Alaska Faces Severe Blood Shortage as World Cup Limits National Supply

The Blood Bank of Alaska is experiencing a critical shortage due to a combination of factors including increased local demand, seasonal donation declines, and the national blood supply being reserved for potential mass casualty events during the FIFA World Cup. With the state geographically isolated and unable to access external reserves, officials are urging residents to donate all blood types, especially O negative and A negative.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Blood Bank of Alaska is currently facing a critical blood shortage , a situation exacerbated by the upcoming FIFA World Cup which has led to a nationwide stockpiling of reserves, effectively cutting off Alaska from the national blood supply.

CEO Bob Scanlon highlighted that the state's reliance on its own donors is now absolute, coinciding with a surge in local demand from trauma cases and emergency surgeries. This shortage occurs during a seasonal dip in donations typical of summer months, creating a perfect storm for the blood bank.

According to Scanlon, the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies has directed blood centers across the country to build up reserves ahead of the World Cup, a major soccer tournament hosted this year in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The directive aims to prepare for potential mass casualty incidents at tournament venues, leaving regions like Alaska, which already operate below safe inventory levels, without access to the shared network.

"We've already been notified by the other blood centers in our meeting that really none of us are going to be able to help one another just simply because of the fact that people are stockpiling what they can in order to be able to meet any needs due to a mass casualty event," Scanlon explained. The tournament's approximately 37-day duration overlaps with the Fourth of July holiday, a period that historically strains blood supplies due to increased travel and accidents.

Scanlon emphasized that Alaska's geographic isolation means the state must rely entirely on its own donors.

"The needs this summer are gonna be very, very unique," he said. "They're gonna be very, very heavy. And what that means is Alaska, because of its geographical isolation, we're gonna have to depend on ourselves in total to ensure that we have that ready blood supply available.

" Only about 2% of eligible Alaskans currently donate blood, a figure Scanlon described as insufficient given the state's vast size and limited road system, which requires flying personnel and supplies to remote communities. Blood Bank of Alaska is urgently calling for donors of all blood types, with A negative and O negative listed as most critically needed. O negative, known as the universal donor type, is vital for trauma cases before a patient's specific blood type is determined.

"We try to collect enough O neg so that the hospitals have that on their shelves, because if they have a trauma, somebody presenting, that is the first thing that they are going to use until such time as they have a type specific for the actual patient," Scanlon noted. The donation process typically takes 10 to 20 minutes and includes health screening and a brief questionnaire.

While appointments are recommended, walk-ins are accepted at all Blood Bank of Alaska locations. Interested donors can call 907-222-5630 to schedule. Scanlon reassured potential donors, especially first-timers, about the simplicity and safety of the procedure, stating, "It's a very painless process. People seem to get really worried about the needles, but it's a wonderful event.





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