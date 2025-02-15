Alaska Faces High Flu Activity and Rising Concerns about Measles

The state of Alaska is grappling with a resurgence in flu cases, reaching its highest point in the past year. Health officials are reminding residents about the importance of vaccination and urging caution due to the continued circulation of RSV and the potential threat of imported measles cases.

Alaska is currently experiencing its highest flu activity levels in the past year. Data released by the Alaska Department of Health reveals a significant spike in cases, reaching 501 confirmed cases as of February 8th. This surge follows a previous peak in January, highlighting the unpredictable nature of influenza. Dr.

Joe McLaughlin, the state's Epidemiologist and Chief of the Alaska Section of Epidemiology for the Department of Health and Social Services, emphasizes the difficulty in pinpointing the reasons behind this double spike. Despite the elevated flu numbers, McLaughlin stresses that vaccination remains a crucial preventive measure. The flu vaccine, on average, offers 40 to 50% protection against influenza. McLaughlin also points out that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continues to circulate at high levels, albeit with a decline from 310 cases at the end of December to 119 cases on February 8th. RSV poses a significant threat, causing numerous hospitalizations and deaths, particularly among older adults and young children. With the approaching tourism season, Alaska residents are likely to encounter increased exposure to germs. McLaughlin warns that tourist-heavy communities could face a heightened risk of vaccine-preventable diseases, including influenza, RSV, COVID-19, and measles. He notes that a recent measles outbreak originating in western Texas has spread to New Mexico, with 24 confirmed cases and nine hospitalizations in the past two weeks. McLaughlin warns that imported measles cases, often brought in by travelers, pose a potential risk to Alaska as well, given the virus's airborne transmission. Sarah Aho, the state's Immunization Program Manager, shares concerns about the possibility of a measles outbreak in Alaska.





