Alaska officially terminates its agreement with the US Department of Justice regarding voter registration data sharing, citing the conclusion of the election cycle and lack of identified ineligible voters in the state's records.

Alaska has formally terminated its data-sharing agreement with the United States Department of Justice, ending a process that allowed federal officials to flag voters on the state's registry for potential removal. The termination, announced by Alaska outgoing Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom, becomes effective on Monday, coinciding with the official certification of the November 3 general election results. No voters were removed under the agreement signed last December, and the Justice Department had not identified any potentially ineligible voters or raised concerns regarding Alaska's voter registration records during the partnership.

Alaska Ends Data Sharing With US DOJ

The Alaska Division of Elections has directed the Department of Justice to destroy the confidential voter information previously provided by the state. This move comes as the federal government's broader effort to promote the idea of widespread noncitizen voting faces increasing legal and factual scrutiny. Years of research and state investigations have shown that ineligible voting is extremely rare, yet the Justice Department had sued thirty states for not complying with demands for detailed voter registration data. Twenty-eight of those lawsuits were dismissed by courts, and the department entered a settlement agreement with Oklahoma while dismissing its case with that state.

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Nancy Dahlstrom stated that the Division of Elections entered the agreement in good faith to cooperate with federal law enforcement partners as permitted under Alaska law. She noted that the circumstances have now changed since the election concluded, and the agreement no longer serves a continuing purpose. Her office emphasized that terminating the agreement does not constitute an acknowledgment of wrongdoing by the Division of Elections. Dahlstrom reaffirmed that Alaska has strong list-maintenance procedures and will continue to protect both the accuracy of its voter rolls and the rights of eligible Alaska voters.

Lawsuit Motivations And Political Reactions

State Senator Bill Wielechowski, a Democrat and critic of the state's decision to hand over voter information, questioned the timing and motivation behind the termination. He suggested the move was intended to make a pending lawsuit go away before the administration of new Governor Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins could settle or produce discovery. Wielechowski stated he wants the Kreiss-Tomkins administration to look into the circumstances surrounding the decision. He also expressed uncertainty about the actual impact of the federal demand to delete the records, highlighting ongoing skepticism about the necessity of such data sharing.

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Voting and civil rights groups filed a lawsuit against Alaska elections officials earlier this year, alleging that sharing the state's full voter registration list violated the Alaska Constitution. The plaintiffs argued that the terms of the agreement violated due process rights. The Alaska Division of Elections had provided detailed information including driver's license numbers, partial Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and addresses to the Justice Department. The ACLU Voting Rights Project was one of the organizations involved in representing the groups, though it did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the recent termination.

Federal Context And Legal Implications

The decision by Alaska to end the agreement reflects a wider trend of resistance to federal overreach in state election administration. The Justice Department had outlined plans for its own analysis of voter files in agreements with Alaska and Texas, including directions for removing voters deemed ineligible. However, the lack of any flagged voters in Alaska suggests that the federal criteria for ineligibility did not align with the state's actual voter population. The Department of Justice spokesperson indicated on Tuesday that the agency would send a formal response to the state regarding the termination.

Alaska and Texas were among at least sixteen states to provide detailed voter lists, including sensitive personal data such as driver's license and partial Social Security numbers. The termination signals a shift in the relationship between the state and federal authorities regarding election integrity monitoring. As the new Democratic administration takes office, questions remain about how the state will handle future requests for voter data and whether the pending lawsuit will be settled or contested. The immediate priority for the Alaska Division of Elections is to ensure the destruction of the shared data and to maintain the integrity of the state's voter registration system without federal interference.