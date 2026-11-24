Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom announced her decision to terminate the agreement two weeks before she is set to leave office.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom said Monday that she ended a controversial agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice under which the state of Alaska had shared confidential voter information with the Trump administration.

Dahlstrom, a Republican whose four-year term ends in two weeks, entered the agreement on behalf of the Alaska Division of Elections in December 2025, granting the Justice Department authority to order the removal of Alaska voters from the state’s rolls. The agreement caused alarm among some state lawmakers. Voting and civil rights groups sued Alaska elections officials in April over the decision to share voter data, alleging that it violated the state constitution’s right to privacy.

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That case, brought by the League of Women Voters and the Alaska Black Caucus against Dahlstrom and Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher, is still open before the Anchorage Superior Court. Dahlstrom’s decision to terminate Alaska’s agreement comes more than a month after a federal judge struck down the Justice Department’s nationwide effort to collect voter registration records and identify suspected noncitizens.

In a statement, Dahlstrom said Monday that the agreement’s termination was effective immediately, and that it could no longer “be relied upon to authorize any future disclosure of voter information or action by the Alaska Division of Elections. ” However, she said that terminating the agreement “does not constitute an acknowledgment of wrongdoing” by Alaska’s election officials.

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“The Division entered the agreement in good faith to cooperate with our federal law enforcement partners as permitted under Alaska law,” Dahlstrom said. “The circumstances have now changed, the election has concluded, and the agreement no longer serves a continuing purpose. Alaska has strong list-maintenance procedures and will continue to protect both the accuracy of its voter rolls and the rights of eligible Alaska voters.

” The Division of Elections said it directed the Justice Department to destroy Alaska’s confidential voter information in accordance with the terms of the agreement. It was not immediately clear whether the department had in fact done so. According to Dahlstrom, the Justice Department had not identified any potentially ineligible voters or raised concerns regarding Alaska’s voter registration records since the state shared confidential voter records with the Trump administration last year.

Unprompted by federal officials, the Alaska Division of Elections removed thousands of suspected noncitizens from the state’s rolls ahead of the August primary, erroneously flagging hundreds of lawful citizens in the process. President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders claimed without evidence ahead of the election that noncitizens were participating in U.S. elections in large numbers. Noncitizen voting across the country, including in Alaska, is in fact extremely rare, according to national reviews and studies. The Division of Elections certified Alaska’s election results on Monday.