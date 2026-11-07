Alaska Election Results Pending Ballot Count Amid Ranked Choice Uncertainty

Alaska election results remain undecided as thousands of ballots await processing. The state uses ranked choice voting, impacting races like the Senate contest between Mary Peltola and Dan Sullivan.

Alaska remains days away from certifying final election outcomes as election officials continue processing a significant backlog of mail-in and absentee ballots. The Alaska Division of Elections reported counting 215,912 ballots by Wednesday afternoon, representing approximately three-quarters of the total votes cast. This partial tally leaves roughly 60,000 ballots uncounted, including approximately 20,000 early votes and 40,000 absentee ballots that require tabulation.

Counting Process and Timeline Expectations

The Division of Elections, led by spokesperson Steve Kirch, expects the next major update to results by Monday or Tuesday. This upcoming count will incorporate the majority of early votes cast in the four days preceding Election Day alongside incoming absentee ballots. Consequently, tens of thousands of additional votes will be added to the official totals, potentially shifting the landscape of close statewide contests.

Also read Alaska governor candidates await results as vote count continues

For races that remain too tight to declare a winner, a clear front-runner may not emerge until November 18. This date marks the deadline for the Division of Elections to receive final absentee ballots. On this same day, the state will conduct ranked choice tabulations for all qualifying races, a process that requires complete ballot data to function accurately across all voter segments.

Key Statewide Race Dynamics and Standings

In the governor's race, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins holds a commanding lead with 49% of the vote against three Republican challengers. The U.S. House race shows Republican incumbent Rep. Nick Begich ahead with 49.5% compared to independent Bill Hill's 40.3%. These figures reflect the current standing as of the latest Wednesday update, though the margin in other critical races remains razor-thin.

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The U.S. Senate race remains the most contentious, with Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola and incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan separated by just 637 votes. Peltola currently holds 48% of the vote to Sullivan's 47.7%. Gerald Heikes, a Republican perennial candidate from Palmer, trails with 4,846 votes or 2.3%, while Daniel J. Sullivan, a retired educator from Petersburg, has 3,600 votes or 1.7%.

Ranked Choice Voting Impact on Outcome

Alaska's ranked choice voting system dictates that if no candidate secures over 50% of first-choice votes, the lowest-ranked candidate is eliminated. Their votes are then redistributed based on voter preferences for second choices. This cycle continues until one candidate achieves a majority. The small vote shares for candidates like Gerald Heikes and Daniel J. Sullivan mean their ballots could ultimately determine the winner between Mary Peltola and Dan Sullivan.

Both the Peltola and Sullivan campaigns have cited cast vote record data released by the Division of Elections to argue their respective paths to victory. Local and national media outlets have utilized this incomplete data for preliminary predictions. However, these projections are flawed because many rural polling locations lack ballot scanners. As a result, initial Election Day results from these areas only capture first-choice votes, omitting the crucial second and third rankings needed for accurate ranked choice tabulation.

Structural Reasons for Extended Counts

Alaska is one of 29 states permitting no-excuse absentee voting, allowing any resident to request a mail-in ballot. In the 2024 election cycle, over 51,000 of the more than 340,000 total ballots were cast by mail. The state allows a generous window for ballot processing, requiring domestic mail to arrive within 10 days of Election Day and international mail within 15 days, provided they are postmarked on or before Election Day.

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Geographic and environmental factors further complicate the timeline. Rural Alaska communities are often only reachable by air or sea, creating logistical hurdles for vote collection. Severe weather conditions can significantly delay the pickup and delivery of election materials. These unique challenges, combined with the complexities of ranked choice tabulation, ensure that Alaska's election results will remain under scrutiny for several days following the vote.