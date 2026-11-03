Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Admin Lawsuit to Block Alaska Senate Certification

Alaska heads to the polls on Tuesday with a high-stakes Senate race and ranked choice voting. Learn about ID requirements, ballot measures, and when results will be released by the Division of Elections.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration that sought to prevent Alaska election officials from certifying the results of the high-stakes U.S. Senate race if incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan were to lose by a narrow margin. This legal victory clears a significant obstacle for the state's election process, allowing officials to proceed with their standard certification timeline without federal interference. The decision marks a pivotal moment in a contest that has drawn intense national scrutiny and potential political intervention.

The dismissal of the federal lawsuit comes just hours before Alaskans head to the polls on Tuesday. The state's Division of Elections confirmed it will continue with its scheduled certification process, which is set for November 25. This date remains unchanged despite the earlier attempts by federal authorities to halt the official counting and validation of votes. The court's ruling effectively neutralizes the administration's demand for a pause in the state's electoral procedures.

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As of Sunday, more than 90,000 of the approximately 605,000 registered voters had already submitted their ballots through early and absentee voting channels. This significant turnout indicates a highly engaged electorate preparing for a day that will likely determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. The sheer volume of early votes underscores the critical nature of this election in a state that has become a central battleground for federal legislative control.

Republican incumbent U.S. Representative Nick Begich participated in last-minute mobilization efforts on Monday, standing with supporters at the intersection of Northern Lights Boulevard and the Seward Highway in Anchorage. Begich emphasized the collective responsibility of all voters, regardless of party affiliation, to participate in the democratic process. His comments reflected a broader campaign strategy focused on maximizing turnout and ensuring the public understands the impact of their selections in this fiercely contested environment.

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Alaska utilizes a ranked choice voting system for its general election, which requires voters to rank candidates in order of preference for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and 50 of the 60 seats in the state Legislature. Under this tabulation method, if no candidate secures more than 50% of first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Their votes are then redistributed to the voters' second choices in a process comparable to an instant runoff, continuing until a candidate achieves a majority. This complex system adds layers of anticipation to the final count.

The ballot also features two significant measures that will shape the state's electoral future. One measure seeks to repeal the current open primary and ranked choice system along with certain campaign finance transparency laws approved in 2020. The other clarifies existing laws requiring voters to be citizens without changing current requirements, addressing a separate legal question regarding voter eligibility. These measures run parallel to the high-profile races for governor, the state Legislature, and the U.S. Senate.

Polling places in Alaska open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and voters must present one form of identification to cast their ballots. Acceptable forms of ID include a driver's license, voter ID, tribal ID, hunting or fishing license, or an official document displaying the voter's name and address. Individuals can locate their specific polling place by visiting the Alaska Division of Elections website or consulting the state's precinct map online. The accessibility of these resources ensures that voters are prepared for the day's proceedings.

Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted, while in-person drops and faxed ballots must be received by the Division of Elections by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All absentee submissions require a voter identifier, such as a driver's license number or birth date, along with signatures from both the voter and a witness. The Division of Elections rejected over 1,000 absentee ballots in the 2024 general election, primarily due to improper witnessing, highlighting the importance of careful adherence to procedural rules.

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Preliminary results showing first-choice rankings will be posted on election night around 8:45 or 9 p.m. These initial results will only reflect the first preferences of voters, meaning they may not accurately indicate a final winner in ranked-choice races. Multiple updates will be made through the night and into the early morning as election officials process the incoming votes. The division has scheduled specific periods for counting absentee ballots, with a seven-day count for November 10 and a 10-day count for November 13.

The final certification of all election results is scheduled for November 25, one week after the deadline for the last absentee by-mail ballots to arrive at the Division of Elections. On that day, all remaining votes will be fully counted, and the final ranked choice tabulation will take place to determine the winners. This structured timeline ensures that every legal vote is accounted for before the official results are declared, maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in this critical swing state.