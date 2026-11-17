Nikki Ervice's 'Roadshow' follows a struggling dancer racing back home to the remote Alaska island where she grew up after getting a letter from her dying, estranged mother.

follows Annie, a burned out burlesque dancer who gets the news that her mother, who abandoned her as a baby, is dying. Now Annie is heading back home to the remote island in Alaska where she grew up.

This puts her on a journey across the US and Canada while running out of time. Growing up in Halibut Cove and Homer among self-sufficient and creative mentors was a major influence on Ervice who initially left home to study dance and to do it professionally. After needing a bit more creative autonomy, she shifted gears to study writing and produced a novel built on motion.

Also read Opinion: Washington’s Arctic ambitions need to come home to Alaska

While Annie shares some qualities with Ervice, the author says she wanted to reflect on the life required to make art and what that can mean for the creative or performer. Ammon Swenson Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Senior Audio Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media.

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He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.