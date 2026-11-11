Alaska dad killed by Hollywood scion Jack Sabàto was visiting sick partner in hospital when he was hit

Carl Simmonds left behind a teenage daughter after he was struck and killed Monday.

Carl Simmonds, 42, had just left the hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, Monday morning when Jack Sabàto — the 32-year-old son of actress Virginia Madsen and Antonio Sabàto Jr. — slammed into him around 5:30 a.m. while delivering for DoorDash and sped off into the pre-dawn darkness, prosecutors alleged.

“We’re trying to gather together. With Carl, he has a lot of friends and family. They’re all hanging together,” Isaac Simmonds told The Post. Carl Simmonds and his partner Crystal are seen in an undated Facebook photo.

Also read Son of Hollywood Stars Arrested in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Simmonds was a 42-year-old Alaskan who tragically passed away on Nov. 9, 2026, after being the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in East Anchorage. Jack Sabàto appears in court in Anchorage, Alaska, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. Sabato is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident. Jack Sabàto, 32, was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Anchorage, Alaska, after striking pedestrian Carl Simmonds on Monday morning.

Isaac Simmonds said he isn’t sure if or when the family will be ready to forgive Sabàto, who allegedly fled the scene after the crash. He later called cops to say he hit “something” that “suddenly appeared in the road” while he was “doing late-night DoorDashing,” according to charging documents Sabàto said he did not want to stop his vehicle and check because he did not have insurance.

Advertisement

He decided to call the police, he said, because he “knew the worst. ”Antonio Sabàto Jr., left, his son Jack, and Virginia Madsen arrive at the “War of the Worlds” fan screening in Los Angeles, California. Alleged victim Carl Simmonds — a native American — was an avid hunter who worked several jobs after graduating high school and always put his family and community first, his uncle said.

The bespectacled, heavily-tatted Sabàto appeared in court Tuesday charged with leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death. Carl Tiġluk Simmonds, left, and his partner Crystal pose in this undated Facebook photo. Simmonds died after a hit-and-run accident in Anchorage, Alaska. Carl Tiġluk Simmonds, a 42-year-old resident of Alaska, died Nov. 9, 2026, after a fatal hit-and-run accident in East Anchorage.

Sabàto was arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon at the Anchorage Jail Courtroom, where a judge set his bail at $5,000, according to KTUU. He additionally received a no-driving order and was threatened with an additional $5,000 penalty if he fails to show up for future court dates.

“We all just found out the terrible news and our family is digesting this horrible news and asking for privacy in this devastating news. Thank you,” Sabàto Jr. Carl Simmonds and his partner Crystal are seen in an undated Facebook photo. Simmonds was a 42-year-old Alaskan who tragically passed away on Nov. 9, 2026, after being the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in East Anchorage. Jack Sabàto appears in court in Anchorage, Alaska, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

Advertisement

Sabato is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident. Jack Sabàto, 32, was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Anchorage, Alaska, after striking pedestrian Carl Simmonds on Monday morning. Antonio Sabàto Jr., left, his son Jack, and Virginia Madsen arrive at the"War of the Worlds" fan screening in Los Angeles, California. Carl Tiġluk Simmonds, left, and his partner Crystal pose in this undated Facebook photo.

Simmonds died after a hit-and-run accident in Anchorage, Alaska. Carl Tiġluk Simmonds, a 42-year-old resident of Alaska, died Nov. 9, 2026, after a fatal hit-and-run accident in East Anchorage.