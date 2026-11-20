An Alaska Superior Court judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday in Planned Parenthood’s challenge to a state law the organization says prevents patients from receiving medication abortions through telehealth without traveling to a health care facility.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An Alaska Superior Court judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday in Planned Parenthood’s challenge to a state law the organization says prevents patients from receiving medication abortions through telehealth without traveling to a healthcare facility.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky filed the lawsuit in June, arguing that the facility requirement violates patients’ rights to privacy and equal protection under the Alaska Constitution. The organization is seeking a preliminary injunction to block enforcement while the case proceeds. The lawsuit names the state, acting Attorney General Cori Mills, the Alaska Department of Health, the State Medical Board and the Alaska Board of Nursing as defendants.

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Under the law cited in the complaint, an abortion must be performed in a hospital or another facility approved by the Department of Health, or in a hospital operated by the federal government or a federal agency. Planned Parenthood says the requirement prevents its clinicians from evaluating eligible patients remotely and sending medication to them at home. Planned Parenthood operates health centers in Anchorage and Fairbanks that it says are the only publicly identified facilities providing abortions in Alaska.

The organization says patients in far-flung communities sometimes travel hundreds of miles for care, including from places accessible only by air. The organization currently offers medication abortions in person and through a form of telehealth in which a patient travels to a health center and meets remotely with a clinician. It says it would offer medication abortions through direct-to-patient telehealth in Alaska if the challenged requirement were removed.

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The complaint argues that travel costs, weather delays, time away from work and child care needs can delay care or prevent patients from obtaining it. It also says the requirement can make it harder for patients to keep their decisions private. Planned Parenthood says research supports the safety and effectiveness of medication abortion provided through telehealth.

It also argues that Alaska allows providers to use telehealth for other pregnancy-related care, including prescribing some of the same medications used to treat miscarriages. The complaint concerns medication abortions, not procedural abortions. Planned Parenthood says it provides medication abortions in Alaska through 12 weeks of pregnancy, measured from the first day of a patient’s last menstrual period.

In a 2023 statement cited in the complaint, the then-attorney general said that under Alaska law, a patient receiving mifepristone does so in a clinical setting, with the prescribing provider either physically present or available through telehealth. The materials provided did not include a state response to the lawsuit. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com