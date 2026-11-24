Alaska Bipartisan Majority Coalition is expanding its influence in the state House of Representatives by flipping Republican seats, securing a total of 25 seats. Incoming House Speaker Calvin Schrage highlighted a new alignment with the next administration, contrasting it with previous contentious periods. The coalition aims to focus on broad legislative agreements, with the shift in power primarily attributed to voter dissatisfaction with public education policies.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Alaska’s Bipartisan Majority Coalition is expanding, flipping House Republican seats and controlling enough of the chamber to pass its agenda, an agenda they say aligns with the next administration.

“The last two years have been very contentious with the administration, a lot of disagreement on how we move our state forward,” Rep. Calvin Schrage, NA-Anchorage and the incoming House Speaker, told Alaska’s News Source Monday.

Also read Democrats clinch House majority of at least 258 seats, largest since 1992

“I’m eager to see the alignment that we now have and to be able to use that alignment to advance some of these really big issues that Alaskans care deeply about. ” The entire legislature has seen shake-ups in who will and won’t control the chambers and their caucuses. In the House, Schrage will be the chamber’s speaker after Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, left the seat to run for Senate.

Rep. Chuck Kopp, R-Anchorage, remains the House Majority Leader while former House Minority Whip Rep. Justin Ruffridge, R-Soldotna, succeeds House Minority Leader Rep. DeLena Johnson.

Election results were certified Monday afternoon, and while the Associated Press has not called all races — and some could go to a recount — Schrage says its caucus is poised to have 25 seats , gaining four seats.

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“There is always disagreement in the legislative process, both between legislators and between the legislature and the executive,” Schrage said. “But I think that there is a much greater degree of alignment than we have seen in a very long time. My hope is that we, as a legislature, would be able to focus on those areas where there is broad agreement. ” Schrage attributed the boost in membership primarily to one policy issue: education.

“The result of a number of seats flipping, I think primarily, is a result of a lack of support for public education by some of these members who lost their re-election campaigns,” he said. “Voters want to see education funding addressed, and our schools support it in a meaningful way and it’s my intent to have our majority support public education in that way this next year. ” Education, alongside a referendum against the current Republican Gov.

Mike Dunleavy, has been at the center of Kreiss-Tomkins campaign pitch. In his first interview as Gov. -elect, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins told Alaska’s News Source public education was “issue number one.

“We’re going to be going right into session prioritizing our schools,” the incoming governor said. “Across the political spectrum, every corner of Alaska, it’s something that I think the Alaskans are concerned about. ” Reflecting on the aftermath of the election, Ruffridge, freshly in his leadership position, called the results “definitive. ” “I think the biggest ... question for Republicans what was our message that wasn’t resonating with Alaskans,” he told Alaska’s News Source.

“I think one of the things that we really want to focus on for this next year is really defining for Alaskans what it is that Republicans stand for,” he said, “and the thing that we stand for in many ways are the things that I think everyday Alaskans care about, which is how are we going to afford the things that we want in the state? ” On education, Ruffridge agreed there’s work to be done.

“It’s a nonpartisan issue,” he said. “I think forward funding essentially sets some dollars in an account for the year going forward ... I don’t think you’d see much pushback in the way of putting money aside for a later date. early funding, I think you’ll have some debate on when do you early fund and how much do you early fund.

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” And as the next session approaches, the GOP leader says early efforts are being made in a bipartisan approach to legislating.

“The governor-elect has made a lot of efforts already in the last couple of weeks to reach out to legislators,” he said. “He was kind enough to invite all of us to his inauguration ... and he’s been kind enough to reach out to me and others asking what our priorities are for the session. “I want to keep an open door there and see if there’s ways we can work together.

” Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, will be the next Senate President, succeeding retiring Kodiak Republican Sen. Gary Stevens. To fill her place, Sen. -Elect Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, will be the Senate Majority Leader, while former bipartisan majority member Sen.

Jesse Bjorkman, R-Nikiski, left the caucus to become the next Senate Minority Leader. Bjorkman’s departure from the majority was due to a leftward swing he says he’s seen in the legislature.

“While the incoming JKT administration has expressed a desire to govern from the center, Senate leadership has chosen to move in the opposite direction, assembling the most liberal Senate majority possible,” Bjorkman said in a statement to Alaska’s News Source Nov. 12. Prior to that statement, Giessel said there’s cohesion between the executive and caucus objectives.

“I’ve had brief conversations with Governor-elect Kreiss-Tomkins, and he seems to be completely aligned with ... the focus of the Senate bipartisan coalition,” Giessel said. “He shares our focus on the needs of working Alaskans, working Alaska families as well, affordability, energy, long-term vision for putting Alaska again on the map for a place that’s good to live. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com