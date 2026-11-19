Most people may still be gearing up for Thanksgiving, but the Alaska Aviation Museum is getting a head start on the holiday season in a unique way: an Iroquois Huey wrapped in Christmas lights.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Most people may still be gearing up for Thanksgiving, but the Alaska Aviation Museum is getting a head start on the holiday season in a unique way: an Iroquois “ Huey” wrapped in Christmas lights.

“It’s beautiful coming into work in the morning, seeing it lit up,” said Travis DiMassimo, Maintenance and Operations Manager at the museum, as well as the brains behind the decorations. While DiMassimo said this is the first time the museum has decorated aircraft for the holidays, Lake Hood is traditionally a hotspot for beautiful light displays.

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“We got this fella — his name’s Keenan Zirkel, he’s with Alaska Crafts Aircraft Sails on the other side of the lake — and he does an outstanding job with his airplane,” DiMassimo said. “That kind of inspired me to do something big here. ” According to DiMassimo, the Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter is covered in around 5,000 feet of lights, which adds up to around 10,000 individual LED bulbs.

“I had to go up there with a 10-foot ladder and just start from the base there,” he said. “The biggest component for me was running the ratchet straps around and kind of making ribs, so I had something to secure the zip ties onto. ” The Huey has survived four separate tours in Vietnam, so DiMassimo had to be careful it would also survive the holidays.

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“Preservation of the artifacts is very important at the museum, so there’s a challenge there,” he said. “There’s no instruction manual to getting this done. I put in probably five days of preparation and three days of execution on the lights. ” Along with the Huey, the Northern Air Cargo plane on International Airport Road has also been decorated in lights, an endeavor DiMassimo also took part in.

Of course, the most important question remains: will Santa Claus be able to see the lights from up above on the big night?

“I believe so,” DiMassimo said. “I think you get a really good aerial view. ” The Huey will be lit up for the remainder of the holiday season. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com