Alaska Approves STAK Energy Campus Data Center Lease

Alaska DNR approves 50-year lease for STAK Energy's $500 million data center on the North Slope, sparking debate over economic benefits and environmental impacts near the Dalton Highway.

Alaska Department of Natural Resources approved a landmark 50-year land lease on Tuesday for the proposed STAK Energy Campus, a massive computing data center complex situated on the North Slope. The decision places the project in close proximity to critical infrastructure, including the Dalton Highway, the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, and the proposed trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline.

State officials determined that the lease serves the best interests of the state of Alaska, paving the way for what would be the region's first large-scale commercial computing facility. The approval marks a significant shift in resource management, with the DNR noting that the project presents circumstances without direct precedent in the state's historical handling of public lands.

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Project Scale and Financial Structure

Initial site development for the STAK Energy Campus requires an estimated $500 million in investment, according to the information shared with DNR officials. The facility, expected to span approximately 715 acres, will feature a multi-gigawatt natural gas power plant fueled by gas produced locally on the North Slope.

Construction is projected to take six years to complete. The DNR justified the lengthy 50-year lease term by citing the capital intensity of the development. Officials stated that the extended timeline is necessary to allow STAK Energy to recover its substantial initial capital expenditures and operate the facility over its designed useful life.

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Stakeholder Positions and Public Opposition

John Boyle, who previously served as commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources under Gov. Mike Dunleavy and ran for state House on Nov. 3, currently serves as the chief strategy officer for STAK Energy. His involvement highlights the project's prominence among state political and business leaders.

Public engagement on the proposal was intense, with the DNR extending the comment period earlier this year and receiving more than 1,200 responses. The majority of these submissions were in opposition to the plan, raising significant concerns regarding environmental protection and community impact.

While some objectors questioned STAK's ability to finance and physically build the complex, DNR officials maintained that financial viability falls outside their immediate purview. The Division stated it is not obligated to conduct general corporate or financial investigations beyond determining if the disposal serves the state's best interest.

Environmental Strategy and Operational Impact

To address environmental concerns, the STAK Energy Campus will utilize air cooling rather than the liquid cooling methods common in the Lower 48. The buildings will be raised above a gravel pad to allow Arctic air to circulate, a design the company claims will reduce direct operational water consumption by 90 percent or more compared to evaporative cooling.

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However, noise remains a point of contention. The facility will operate a 1-3 gigawatt generation system, producing continuous turbine and cooling noise. While the site is 60 miles from the nearest inhabited town, critics noted the noise could carry across flat Arctic terrain. The DNR countered that the location sits within a busy industrial corridor connecting oil fields around Prudhoe Bay.

Next Steps for Construction and Regulation

The approval of the land lease does not grant immediate permission to break ground. Construction cannot proceed until additional permits are secured, including a federal wetlands permit and a state air quality permit for the power plant. These requirements underscore the complex regulatory landscape facing the project.

Employment projections indicate a peak workforce of up to 1,500 workers during construction. Ongoing operations are anticipated to employ between 50 and 150 permanent personnel working rotating shifts. The state intends to charge fees based on electricity production and land rent, with amounts to be determined after a market appraisal.