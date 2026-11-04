Alaska and Senate Races Remain Tight as Vote Counts Continue

eleCtion outcomes in Alaska and Mississippi hinge on narrow margins. Scott Colom leads in MS while Lisa Sullivan holds slim edge in AK ranked choice contest.

The results of critical United States Senate races in Alaska and Mississippi remain undecided as election officials continue to tally ballots in extremely close contests. Both states feature margins measured in mere hundreds of votes, leaving the control of federal legislative seats in doubt until final certification is complete.

Mississippi Senate Race Analysis

Democratic challenger Scott Colom maintains a razor-thin lead over Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in the Mississippi state contest. This potential victory would make Colom the first African American senator from Mississippi since the Reconstruction era if he ultimately prevails in the final count.

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Senator Hyde-Smith, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, is seeking her second full Senate term. She was initially appointed to the seat and subsequently won a special election in 2018 to secure the position permanently. The state has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1982, when former Senator John Stennis won his final term.

The race attracted significant national attention in the final weeks of the campaign. Democrats identified Hyde-Smith as a potentially vulnerable Republican incumbent, despite Mississippi remaining a strong Republican-leaning state. The tightness of the margin highlights the intense focus both parties placed on this specific contest.

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Alaska Contested Outcome

Republican Senator Lisa Sullivan is locked in a close contest with former Democratic Representative Mary Peltola as she seeks a third term in the United States Senate. The race has drawn particular scrutiny over allegations regarding the recruitment of a third-party candidate.

With approximately seventy-four percent of the vote counted, Peltola had received 102,701 votes, or 48.2 percent, compared with Sullivan's 102,075 votes, or 47.9 percent. The difference between the two leading candidates is a mere 626 votes, illustrating how narrow the margin remains at this stage of the counting process.

The contest has been marred by political controversy. Sullivan dropped a bombshell report days before the election alleging that Peltola's campaign was involved in efforts to recruit a third candidate. The allegation suggested that Democratic operatives helped recruit a second Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher, to enter the contest in an effort to siphon votes away from the Republican incumbent.

Legal Investigations and Procedures

The controversy prompted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to launch civil and criminal investigations into the allegations. Law enforcement officials sent more than twenty letters seeking information and preservation of documents. These letters were directed to prominent Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias and various Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee officials.

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Alaska utilizes ranked choice voting in general elections, which adds complexity to the final results. Because neither Peltola nor Sullivan has secured more than fifty percent of the first-choice vote, the race could advance to an additional round of counting if the final results remain below that threshold.

News outlets reported early Wednesday that Peltola initially held a significant lead before Sullivan overtook her as additional ballots were counted. More votes must be tallied before election officials can definitively determine whether the race will proceed to ranked choice tabulation.