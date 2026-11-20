IAM Local 2202 members stage informational pickets at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Alaska Airlines headquarters on Monday to protest wage stagnation and lack of AI protections.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 2202 initiated an informational picket and rally on Monday at two key locations: the Alaska Airlines headquarters located at 19300 International Blvd. in SeaTac, and the skybridges at the main terminal of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. These coordinated events occurred during two specific time windows from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Union Demands Contract Protections

The primary objective of the IAM Local 2202 workers was to demand immediate contract protections that address rising concerns regarding artificial intelligence and job security. Union officials stated that the airline failed to agree to competitive wages or implement any safeguards against AI replacing human workers during ongoing negotiations. The rally aimed to highlight that dedicated employees are essential for a safe and reliable airline operation, emphasizing their role within the local community.

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Stakeholders Voice Economic Concerns

Mike Mead, general chair of IAM District 142, publicly addressed the workforce, stating that the goal is to secure a fair contract that keeps the current workforce in place rather than seeing jobs outsourced or replaced by automated systems. Mead clarified that all participating members were acting on their own time to support this collective goal, ensuring that all assembly activities strictly adhered to SeaTac permit guidelines. The union emphasized that workers are the backbone of the airline, capable of providing for their families while performing the work they love.

Scope of Representation and Merger Impact

Alaska Airlines purchased Hawaiian Airlines in 2024 for $1.9 billion, a move that significantly altered the labor landscape for IAM representatives. The union currently represents approximately 7,000 customer service, reservations, ramp, stores, and clerical workers at Alaska Airlines, as well as around 2,000 workers in identical job classifications at Hawaiian Airlines. Consequently, the union is negotiating a joint contract that will cover this combined workforce following the corporate merger.

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Job Security and AI Risk Assessment

Union officials highlighted a critical disparity in existing job security clauses that expire or differ between the two carriers. Under the current Hawaiian Airlines contract, IAM members enjoy comprehensive protections that prohibit any kind of outsourcing of their current work. In contrast, the Alaska Airlines contract provides comprehensive job security only through July 2032. Union representatives warned that once August 2032 arrives, those specific contractual protections sunset, leaving workers vulnerable.

Future Negotiations and Worker Actions

With the rapid advancement and implementation of artificial intelligence technology, IAM Union officials expressed extreme concern that member jobs will be cannibalized without strict contractual safeguards. The union described management's recent proposals regarding wages, economics, and benefits as substandard, prompting this visible show of solidarity. By distributing fliers to passengers during the rally, workers sought to raise public awareness about the urgent need for a fair contract that prioritizes human labor over automated alternatives.