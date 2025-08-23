Alaska Airlines Launches Atmos Rewards: A New Era of Loyalty For Travelers

Alaska Airlines unveils a revamped loyalty program, Atmos Rewards, offering members personalized earning options and exciting new benefits, including free Starlink Wi-Fi and milestone-based rewards.

Alaska Airlines unveiled Atmos Rewards , a revamped loyalty program encompassing both Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, on Wednesday. The program grants members the autonomy to select their preferred method of earning status points, with the flexibility to modify their choice once annually. Starting in 2026, enrolled travelers will enjoy complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi , milestone-based rewards commencing at 10,000 status points, and the option to participate in Atmos Communities.

Tim Thompson, Alaska Airlines' Director of Public Relations and Community Marketing, highlighted that one mile accumulated in the existing program equates to one Atmos Rewards point. He emphasized that the value of points remains consistent, with no expiration dates. Members can continue to redeem points for travel on Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and their global partner network. Thompson clarified that for the time being, there are no alterations to the number of miles earned.Existing cardholders will receive the rebranded Atmos Rewards cards upon their current card's expiration date, negating the need for any immediate action from customers. The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature card will evolve into the Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature, and the Alaska Airlines Business Visa card will become the Atmos Rewards Business Visa card. The Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite Card, in collaboration with Bank of America, awards travelers one status point for every $2 spent, along with a bonus of 10,000 points annually. The annual fee for the Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature Card is $95, while the Summit Card's annual fee is $395. The existing Alaska Airlines Visa Signature card will transition into the Ascent card, and current cardholders are not required to take any steps.





