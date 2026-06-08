Alaska Airlines Just Doubled Its Portland Lounge Space—Here’s What’s Inside

Alaska Airlines has opened a new 14,000-square-foot, $18 million lounge at Portland International Airport (PDX). The space has a Pacific Northwest design and barista-crafted coffee.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. Alaska Airlines has opened a 14,000-square-foot lounge at Portland International Airport with Pacific Northwest-inspired design, a fireplace and a striking Mt. Hood mural. Travelers will find barista-made coffee, West Coast cocktails, Portland-inspired bites and power-equipped work nooks.

Alaska Airlines’ future plans include a massive Seattle flagship and future San Diego and Honolulu outposts.opened their new lounge at Portland International Airport on June 4, giving travelers through PDX a significantly upgraded place to wait out a layover or get some work done before a flight. The new space clocks in at around 14,000 square feet — roughly double the size of the lounge it’s replacing — with seating for more than 200 people, including the airline’s Signature Loungers.

, with a fireplace, natural light through high ceilings, and views of PDX’s new terminal. The visual centerpiece is a large wooden mural of Mt. Hood by artist Ben Butler. On the food and drink side, guests get barista-crafted coffee, West Coast cocktails and food inspired by the Portland area.

For the business traveler there are private booths and plenty of power outlets to find focus and get work done before takeoff. Air India Elevates the Layover with Newly Opened Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport Explore Air India’s new Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport . Discover premium amenities, a speakeasy bar, and First Class zones. Alaska is the busiest carrier at PDX, with more than 100 daily departures and nonstop service to over 60 destinations.

The airline expects to offer 50% more seats out of Portland by this fall compared to two years ago, with the expanded lounge helping to serve that influx of Alaska Airlines fliers.

“Portland guests have chosen Alaska for years and played an important role in our growth in the Pacific Northwest,” said Shane Jones, Alaska’s Vice President of Fleet, Products and Guest Experience. “This new Lounge is our way of thanking them and a reflection of our growing portfolio of premium guest experiences. ”The nearly $18 million Portland project is one piece of a broader lounge expansion for the airline.

A 41,000-square-foot lounge is planned for Seattle in 2027, which would rank among the largest airline lounges in the country. New locations in San Diego and Honolulu are also in the works for 2028.

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