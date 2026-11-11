Alaska Airlines flight forced to abort landing at SFO after another aircraft spotted on runway

Passengers on Flight 528 experienced a sharp maneuver as the pilot pulled up to avoid a potential conflict, prompting federal scrutiny.

Passengers on Flight 528 experienced a sharp maneuver as the pilot pulled up to avoid a potential conflict, prompting federal scrutiny. The incident occurred on Alaska Flight 528.

Passengers recalled the abrupt maneuver used to pull out of the descent. An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to abort its landing Tuesday at San Francisco International Airport after the pilot reported seeing another aircraft on the runway where she had been cleared to land. According to Federal Aviation Administration data, such"go-arounds" occur in about one to three out of every 1,000 flights, often executed dramatically by pilots to avoid potential collisions.

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SFO remains one of the most studied airports for such incidents due to its unique parallel runways handling more than 1,000 flights daily. The incident occurred on Alaska Flight 528. Passengers recalled the abrupt maneuver used to pull out of the descent.

"It wasn’t a gentle motion. It wasn’t like we came down, and then gently went up. We were coming down, and then the up was a bit of a jerk," said Jake Milstein, an Alaska Airlines passenger and former KNTV employee.

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"There was an airplane that was taxiing across the end of the runway that was questionable, in terms of the proximity to our arrival runway," the pilot said. The situation drew immediate comparisons to past close calls at SFO, including a notorious 2017 incident where an Air Canada Airbus 320 mistakenly began landing on a taxiway instead of a parallel runway, coming within 60 feet of ground traffic before the crew pulled up.

Experts noted that safety systems, such as pilot-initiated go-arounds, are designed to prevent tragedies in congested airspace.

"It’s a congested airspace. There’s a lot of planes going in and out of the airport, so everyone has to pay attention to what they’re doing," said Bay Area aviation expert Mike McCarron. Like previous near-misses — including a 2023 incident involving a FedEx flight and a Southwest Airlines jet— this event is expected to face scrutiny and investigation from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

"That is technically an aircraft on a runway, so they have to figure out, was it just slow moving? Was the controller getting the planes too tight, and they’ll do an investigation," McCarron said. Similar to the 2017 incident, the pilot — rather than an air traffic controller — spotted the issue and initiated the abort.

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"We thought the best course of action was the safest one, and we'll come back around and do it again," the pilot told passengers over the intercom. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 showed two airplanes had landed on the same runway ahead of the Alaska flight, indicating both were off the runway though still nearby.

"It was scary. You know, I fly a lot, and I fly in the Bay Area a lot, and that is not something that has ever happened," Milstein said.

"Clearly, there was some error there, and I’m very thankful for the Alaska Airlines pilot for recognizing a dangerous situation. " Authorities have not yet determined the exact level of risk involved, a detail expected to emerge from upcoming safety investigations. A spokesperson for SFO declined to comment, and representatives from Alaska Airlines and the FAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.