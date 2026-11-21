Masked ICE officers detained a passenger at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during boarding, causing distress for travelers and delaying a Los Angeles-bound flight ahead of Thanksgiving.

Masked immigration officers detained at least one person on a crowded airport jet bridge in Seattle as people were boarding Saturday, causing what the airline called a "distressing" scene for passengers and employees and delaying the Los Angeles-bound flight. Video of the incident showed officers dragging away at least one person at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a woman screams that her daughter is being taken and she has a work permit. It was not clear how many people were detained. Online flight data showed that Alaska flight 1306, which had been scheduled to depart at 8:10 a.m., was delayed. Alaska Airlines said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers gave no advance notice of the enforcement action, which occurred during a busy travel weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. "We are concerned by this morning's law enforcement action during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306," the airline said. "We recognize how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests."

Visual Details Of The Detention Process

The video of the incident showed officers dragging away at least one person at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a woman screams that her daughter is being taken and she has a work permit. The arresting officers wore unmarked jackets and khaki pants. The video showed them struggling with someone on the ground as passengers surrounded by rolling suitcases look on. The Port of Seattle said in a statement that the arrest was distressing not only for the affected family but for other passengers, and that local authorities would "engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred."

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Officials And Stakeholders Respond To Incident

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. Alaska Airlines said it was working with the Port of Seattle, which manages the airport, to see if protocols were followed, and also that it has raised concerns "directly with the appropriate authorities." Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, called the incident "just the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics." "ICE is completely and totally out of control," Ferguson said in a statement. "Like many Americans, I'm outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities."

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ICE Enforcement Trends At Airports

ICE has stepped up arrests at airports since the summer, especially targeting people who overstayed visas in the past. Alaska Airlines said it was working with the Port of Seattle, which manages the airport, to see if protocols were followed, and also that it has raised concerns "directly with the appropriate authorities." The Port of Seattle said in a statement that the arrest was distressing not only for the affected family but for other passengers, and that local authorities would "engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred." The incident highlights the tension between federal enforcement actions and the operational flow of major transportation hubs during peak travel seasons.

Impact On Passengers And Airline Operations

Video of the incident showed officers dragging away at least one person at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a woman screams that her daughter is being taken and she has a work permit. It was not clear how many people were detained. Online flight data showed that Alaska flight 1306, which had been scheduled to depart at 8:10 a.m., was delayed. Alaska Airlines said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers gave no advance notice of the enforcement action, which occurred during a busy travel weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. "We are concerned by this morning's law enforcement action during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306," the airline said. "We recognize how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests."