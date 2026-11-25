The layoffs cut four safety positions dedicated to Horizon Air, a move that added to the frustration of the unions representing the airline’s pilots and flight attendants.

As Alaska Air Group faces economic headwinds, forcing it to cut staff and adjust its outlook, tension is rising among workers at its regional carrier Horizon Air.

The layoffs announced last month cut four safety positions dedicated to Horizon Air, a move that added to the frustration of the unions representing the airline’s pilots and flight attendants, already fighting for higher wages and operational protections in yearslong contract negotiations. Alaska Air Group — which also includes Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and ground support company McGee Air Services — said the Horizon cuts were part of a “shared-services structure,” according to a letter the union representing Horizon flight attendants sent to its members this month.

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That structure shifted safety responsibilities from Horizon-specific positions to similar roles at Alaska Airlines. But consolidating those roles could leave gaps in Horizon’s operations, which differ from mainline carriers like Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian, the union said. Alaska conducted a “safety risk assessment” before the cuts but kept the results confidential, the letter continued. We have seen decisions made through shared-services structures that do not always account for the unique operational environment at Horizon Air," the letter read.

The president of Horizon’s pilots union, Henry Simkins, shared similar concerns in a recent interview with The Seattle Times. The cuts, on top of ongoing contract negotiations and a recent lawsuit accusing Horizon of violating contractual rest break protections, have left pilots feeling shortchanged by the parent company, Simkins said.

“We don’t want to watch Horizon become a smaller and smaller piece of Air Group,” he said. In a statement to The Seattle Times, Alaska said it takes employees’ concerns seriously and continuously evaluates its staffing and operational needs.

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“The recent changes were designed to strengthen alignment between Horizon and Alaska, ensuring our teams are working from the same safety information and have a shared understanding of risk, while maintaining appropriate safety leadership and resources for Horizon,” an Alaska spokesperson said. No ‘defined plan’ Horizon employees’ staffing and safety concerns are not new. In 2017, the carrier canceled hundreds of flights and adjusted its schedule due to severe staffing shortages.

Two years later, the pilots union and Horizon’s vice president of flight operations sparred over who was most responsible for what they called “deteriorated” safety programs. In 2022, Horizon management and the pilots union, Teamsters Local 1224, agreed on a contract amendment that included significant pay increases to combat staffing shortages. Now, nearly four years into full contract negotiations that began in early 2023, Simkins and the Teamsters worry the same problems are resurfacing.

Horizon pilots are paid less than the industry standard and feel they are stretched too thin as the company struggles to hire and retain qualified pilots, Simkins said. First-year first officer pay for Horizon is about $93 per hour, according to Alaska Air Group’s website. Six other regional carriers pay between $94 and $106 per hour for the same job, according to company websites.

Alaska Airlines pays first-year first officers $130 per hour, while Hawaiian offers a first-year pay rate of $90 per hour. Simkins, who has been a Horizon pilot for six years and executive council chair of the pilots union for four, said Alaska’s recent expansion ambitions have amplified workers’ concerns. Without the regional carrier whisking people from places like Spokane and Boise to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Alaska can’t become a global powerhouse, Simkins said.

But the company and its board of directors “doesn’t have a clearly defined plan” for what Horizon is supposed to be, he said.

“It’s frustrating for the pilots who want to make a career here. ” ‘Deadheading’ concerns In October, Horizon pilots took a vote of no confidence in Carlos Zendejas, the carrier’s senior vice president of operations, and called for his removal after five years in the role.

Roughly a week later, the union sued Horizon in federal district court in Seattle after hearing several instances where pilots who reported being fatigued were required to travel as a passenger to their next assignment, rather than immediately taking a rest break. The pilots traveled in the back of the plane, a practice known as “deadheading,” and then were given the mandatory 10-hour rest break before clocking back in, according to the lawsuit.

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Those instances violated a 2022 agreement between the union and the company meant to codify fatigue protections for pilots, the complaint alleged. Simkins said he suspects the uptick in “deadheading” is a symptom of understaffing, reminiscent of the shortages the union worried about in 2017. If a pilot calls for a fatigue break and has to rest somewhere unexpected, they won’t be in the right city at the right time for their next assignment.

So, the airline has those pilots travel as a passenger to keep operations running smoothly, Simkins said. Horizon is letting open positions go unfilled and relying heavily on “reserve pilots,” or pilots who fill in if a colleague calls in sick or plane maintenance disrupts the schedule, Simkins said. That means line pilots are continuously asked to come in on their days off.

Alaska declined to comment on the litigation, but said in a statement, “We value our pilots and look forward to resolving this matter. Horizon’s pilot workforce has grown in the last three years, from about 560 in 2023 to about 660 in 2025, according to the most recent publicly available company data. But those counts are lower than previous years; Horizon had more than 700 pilots in 2020 and 800 in 2021.

As Simkins describes the years since the severe shortage in 2017, “it slowly got better, then it just slowly got worse. ” Flight attendants’ strike vote The union representing Horizon’s flight attendants, AFA-CWA, or the Association of Flight Attendants union that is part of the Communications Workers of America union, has been negotiating with the company since 2024.

In June, union members overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike, arguing that the company’s wage offer did not keep up with the rising cost of living in Horizon’s hubs, including Seattle. The union declined to share what it is asking for in wages, or what the company has offered, but said it would like to see a double-digit pay raise while Alaska Air Group has offered a single-digit increase. The strike authorization vote doesn’t immediately trigger a work stoppage.

Following federal regulation, the National Mediation Board must first determine negotiations are deadlocked, starting a 30-day cooling-off period before a strike could begin. The union is set to meet with company management and the National Mediation Board in December. While negotiations with Horizon drag on, the unions representing pilots at Alaska and Hawaiian are nearing a new joint collective bargaining agreement.

Those unions’ bargaining teams unanimously endorsed a tentative contract agreement this month, and union members are set to vote on the deal in December.