Alarming Rise in Teenage Drug Use: Study Reveals 3.7 Million American Youths Have Tried Drugs

A recent study conducted by Wellbrook Recovery reveals an alarming rise in drug use among American teenagers, with over 3.7 million individuals under the age of 18 reporting drug use in recent years.

A recent study conducted by Wellbrook Recovery has revealed alarming statistics regarding recreational drug use among American teenagers. According to the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration ( SAMHSA ), an estimated 3.7 million teenagers under the age of 18 have reported using any type of drug in recent years. Marijuana remains the most prevalent drug among America's youth, with over 2.9 million users.

Opioids, including illicit substances like heroin and misused prescription painkillers, rank second with approximately 1.09 million users. Central nervous system stimulants (CNSS), encompassing illegal drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as prescription stimulants, follow with over 1.07 million users. Inhalants, household products abused for their intoxicating effects, are reported by about 559,000 youths, while hallucinogens, including substances like LSD and ecstasy, are used by an average of 372,500 teenagers.Meir Kasnett, CEO of Wellbrook Recovery, attributes the increasing popularity of marijuana among teenagers to societal shifts towards legalization and a perceived reduction in its harmful effects compared to other drugs. He also highlights the concerning trend of opioid use among young people, particularly in light of the ongoing opioid crisis in America. The potent addictive properties and high overdose risks associated with opioids make this surge in youth usage particularly alarming. Kasnett emphasizes the need for early intervention and education regarding substance use among youth, urging for a better understanding of the underlying factors driving this trend.The study underscores the importance of addressing the issue of teenage drug use proactively. Kasnett stresses that while experimentation is a natural part of adolescent development, even experimenting with legal substances like alcohol and tobacco can have lasting negative consequences. The high number of young people using drugs, even if it represents a small percentage of the population, should not be dismissed as trivial. Early intervention and comprehensive education are crucial to mitigating the potential harms associated with teenage drug use and promoting healthy choices





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Teenage Drug Use Substance Abuse Marijuana Opioids Health Study SAMHSA Wellbrook Recovery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cancer Report: Deaths Down, But Alarming Rise in Women and Young Adults DiagnosedThe American Cancer Society's latest report presents a mixed outlook on cancer trends. While overall cancer deaths have decreased significantly, driven by earlier detection and improved treatments, the report reveals a concerning increase in cancer diagnoses among women and young adults. The report also highlights persistent racial disparities in cancer deaths and stresses the need for more effective strategies to combat pancreatic cancer, which remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Read more »

UN body reports 'alarming rise' in Russian execution of captured Ukrainian soldiersThe UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission has recorded an 'alarming rise' in reported executions of Ukrainian soldiers captured by the Russian armed forces during the war in recent months, it said on Monday.

Read more »

Alarming rise in rates of advanced prostate cancer in CaliforniaThe incidence of advanced prostate cancer in California rose markedly in the decade since doctors stopped routinely screening all men for the disease, according to a new study.

Read more »

Biden warns nation about the rise of American tech oligarchsPresident Biden used his final public address from the Oval Office to warn the nation about the spread of misinformation and power-hungry tech leaders

Read more »

Political Climate Fuels Rise in American MoversA new survey reveals that a growing number of Americans are planning to relocate in 2025, driven primarily by dissatisfaction with the current political climate. Nearly 50% of those intending to move cite political factors as a key reason, with many seeking communities that align more closely with their values and beliefs.

Read more »

American Politics: Increasing Polarization and the Rise of ExtremesA new Gallup poll reveals a growing divide in American politics, with Republicans and Democrats increasingly identifying as conservative or liberal, respectively. The share of moderate Republicans has plummeted, while liberal Democrats have more than doubled in the past three decades. This trend reflects a shift towards more ideological affiliations, impacting both public perception and congressional representation.

Read more »