Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck Over Sexuality Comment at Los Angeles Concert

Alanis Morissette accused former co-star Ben Affleck of asking why she did not lead with her sexuality during her Los Angeles residency, then showed a clip from their 1999 film Dogma in which his character's head explodes.

Alanis Morissette accused Ben Affleck of making a remark about her sexuality during her Los Angeles concert residency. The singer made the claim onstage while listing past complaints she has received, telling the crowd that a man once asked why she did not lead with her sexuality.

She then paused and said, Thank you, Ben Affleck. The moment came during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock Traumedy residency. Fan-captured video shows Morissette delivering the line before quipping about Affleck. The pair memorably starred together in the 1999 fantasy comedy Dogma, in which Affleck played a fallen angel and Morissette played God.

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After the remark, Morissette played a violent clip from the film showing Affleck's character, Bartleby, whose head explodes in the finale. Morissette's character was notably behind the explosion. The Kevin Smith directed movie also starred Matt Damon, Salma Hayek, Jason Lee and others. Social media users reacted to the concert footage by referencing Morissette's role as God.

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One joked, God does not have sexuality, Ben. Another added, Just when I thought I could not love her more she goes and explodes Ben Affleck's head. Others criticized Morissette for going public with a decades old comment, especially after Affleck praised the film's cool cast last year. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Morissette and Affleck for comment and has yet to hear back.

Ben Affleck Responds To Morissette

Affleck has yet to respond publicly to Morissette calling him out. The actor previously praised the project and its cool cast during a past interview, and he was photographed with Jason Lee, Smith, Hayek and Morissette at the Dogma premiere on Nov. 9, 1999. The onstage accusation follows Morissette coming out as pansexual at age 52.

She opened up about her sexuality during a recent episode of the Handsome podcast, hosted by lesbian comedians Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster and non binary screenwriter Mae Martin. After discussing her angst ridden discography, Feimster told the singer, I am sorry for the men that hurt you, but I am not sorry for the songs that came from it. Without skipping a beat, Morissette responded, I am pansexual, so yeah.

Understanding The Pansexual Label

Notaro then asked, Wait, you are not really pansexual, are you? Morissette confirmed, I am, before Martin chimed in, Me too. The term pansexual describes someone who experiences romantic, emotional or sexual attraction to people regardless of gender identity or biological sex. Pansexual differs from bisexual, which means attraction to both males and females, because it also includes attraction to transgender, non binary and other gender nonconforming identities.

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Morissette, a mother of three, generally keeps her relationships out of the public eye but has been romantically involved with multiple high profile men over the years. She has also been open about previously dealing with addictions to love and sex. Her relationship with Full House actor Dave Coulier famously inspired her best selling album Jagged Little Pill. Morissette is a Grammy winner and the singer behind hits including Head Over Feet.

Morissette Responds To The Backlash

In September, she came out as pansexual. She has continued performing her residency and has not publicly responded to the backlash over her Affleck remarks. The concert moment quickly spread online, with fans and critics debating whether the decades old comment should have been aired publicly. Some defended Morissette and framed the film clip as a playful callback to her Dogma role.

Others said the remark was unfair given Affleck's past praise for the movie and its cast. Representatives for Affleck have not issued a statement.