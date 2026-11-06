Alanis Morissette Kicks Off Historic 'Butterfly With a Machete' Residency

Alanis Morissette began her four-night residency at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, creating the venue's longest artist run with her unique rock traumedy show.

Alanis Morissette played the first of four nights at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, launching a production that defies conventional concert formats. The autobiographical residency is titled "Butterfly With a Machete: A Rock Traumedy" and blends songs from across her career with live and filmed sketches, monologues, interpretive dance, and whiteboard presentations. This unique performance continues on Friday, Nov. 6, Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Debuting a Unique Rock Traumedy Format

The debut of Butterfly With a Machete established an immediate precedent at the venue, marking the first-ever residency held at the YouTube Theater. Morissette opened the evening not with a musical number, but with a spoken-word monologue delivered without a band or musical accompaniment. She stood center stage with a nervous smile, channeling the energy she possessed three decades ago when her 1995 breakout album, Jagged Little Pill, arrived. This artistic choice signaled that the production is not merely a retrospective greatest-hits tour but a comprehensive artistic statement designed exclusively for this specific venue.

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Longest Artist Run at YouTube Theater

The scheduling of four consecutive performances creates a historic milestone for the Inglewood venue, representing the longest run by any artist to date. By confining the engagement to these four specific dates, Morissette has positioned the show as an exclusive event rather than a standard touring production. The residency is not intended to tour beyond these four nights at the YouTube Theater, ensuring that the experience remains unique to those in attendance. The specific performance dates are Friday, Nov. 6, Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Wednesday, Nov. 11, following the initial show on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

Blending Music with Visual Arts and Dance

The content of the show moves far beyond a traditional setlist, incorporating a diverse array of performance art styles. The production integrates live and filmed sketches alongside the musical performances, creating a multi-layered narrative experience. Interpretive dance sequences punctuate the musical numbers, adding a physical dimension to the autobiographical storytelling. The inclusion of whiteboard presentations suggests an educational or explanatory component to the show, further distancing it from standard concert structures.

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Historic Context and Venue Significance

The location of the residency at the YouTube Theater adds a layer of modern cultural significance to Morissette's career milestone. As the first artist to secure a residency at this specific venue, she sets the stage for future acts to consider long-form engagements in Inglewood. The event was captured by photographer Steve Thrasher, whose documentation of the debut night preserves the visual details of the production. The juxtaposition of Morissette's 1995 aesthetic with the contemporary setting of the YouTube Theater highlights her enduring relevance in the music industry.

Looking Ahead at the Remaining Dates

With the first night concluded, attention now shifts to the remaining three performances scheduled for the week. The show continues on Friday, Nov. 6, offering immediate follow-up performances to those who attended the debut. The schedule then resumes on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and concludes on Wednesday, Nov. 11, completing the four-night stint. These dates ensure that the residency maintains a continuous presence at the venue, allowing for a sustained artistic dialogue with the audience over the course of the week.